Philippines marks five years since its deadliest storm

This file photo taken on Nov. 20, 2013 shows super typhoon Haiyan victims sifting through the rubble of their destroyed homes as a military cargo plane flies overhead in Tacoblan. (AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)
Updated 08 November 2018
TACLOBAN, Philippines: Philippine survivors of Super Typhoon Haiyan recalled their terror and loss while gathered Thursday at a mass grave for thousands killed five years ago in the country’s worst storm on record.
Then the strongest storm to ever hit land, Haiyan left more than 7,360 people dead or missing across the central Philippines with its tsunami-like storm surges wiping out communities and triggering a global humanitarian response.
In Tacloban, the worst-hit city, residents painted gravestones, laid flowers and lit candles at a cemetery in memory of the typhoon dead, shedding tears as they recounted how they themselves had survived.
“I felt like it was the end of the world. It was like I was in a washing machine, a whirlpool. I was so afraid,” Amelita Gerado, 49, told AFP, describing the giant wall of seawater that swamped her home.
“There is still pain, a scar, but we are recovering,” said the woman, whose brother-in-law was among those killed in Tacloban.
The city government has declared November 8 a “day of remembrance and gratitude” to mark the devastation wreaked by the 2013 typhoon, which highlighted how little-prepared the disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation was for disasters of that magnitude.
An average of 20 typhoons and storms lash the Philippines each year, killing hundreds of people and leaving millions in near-perpetual poverty.
But Haiyan remains the most powerful, with gusts exceeding 305 kilometers (190 miles) per hour at first landfall.
Storm surges higher than trees crashed into densely populated areas, leaving corpses strewn across streets and washing ships to shore.
Survivors and aid groups say rehabilitation has been slow, especially for the million families who lost their homes.
Of the target 205,128 permanent houses for those living in so-called danger zones, only 100,709 have been built, President Rodrigo Duterte’s government said.
“We are addressing issues that cause the delay, which include limited availability of titled lands for resettlement, slow processing and issuance of permits,” Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Wednesday.
Relocation sites built about an hour away from the low-lying coastal city also lacked a steady supply of electricity, drinking water, and jobs, authorities added.
For many whose relatives remain missing, the absence of their loved ones’ remains is also a lingering challenge.
In the Tacloban cemetery on Thursday, survivors wrote names on white crosses stuck on top of a mass grave as a way to find closure.
“We just put gravestones here even if we are not sure their bodies are here, just so we have somewhere to light candles. I want to honor their memory,” said Michael Ybanez, who lost his mother, sister, a nephew and a niece in the tragedy.

DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities on Thursday sent opposition leader Khaleda Zia back to jail after a month of treatment in hospital, an official said.
The move came just ahead of the official announcement of the date of a general election which the 73-year-old Zia will almost certainly be excluded from because of the prison terms she is serving.
Hospital director Brig. Gen. Abdullah al Harun told reporters Zia had been cleared to go back to Dhaka Central Jail. “Her health has been in adequately stable condition.”
One of her aides, Zahid Hossain, alleged however that Zia’s doctors had not approved her return to jail.
Zia’s lawyers have previously accused the government of putting the health of the two-time former prime minister at risk by refusing her specialized care in prison.
Zia was jailed for five years in February for corruption and has since been held at the British colonial-era prison which was abandoned in 2016 but brought back into service to keep her.
She was taken to hospital last month when her condition deteriorated.
Her doctors say Zia cannot use her left hand because of severe arthritis. She is diabetic and also has problems with her neck and shoulder.
During her time in hospital, Zia was sentenced to seven years in jail in a new graft case while an appeal court doubled the term from the original case to 10 years.
Zia is now running out of time to make an appeal that could clear her to run in the election expected at the end of December.
Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party has condemned the cases as politically motivated to keep her out of an election showdown with current prime minister and arch-rival Sheikh Hasina.
BNP officials held talks with Hasina on their election demands which included releasing the party leader. Hasina rejected the demand.
The BNP boycotted the 2014 vote in which Hasina returned to power but is expected to contest the election this year.

