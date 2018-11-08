You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban attacks kill 13 Afghan policemen
﻿

Taliban attacks kill 13 Afghan policemen

An Afghan security personnel keeps watch at a checkpoint on Highway One in Ghazni on October 30. (AFP)
Updated 08 November 2018
AP
0

Taliban attacks kill 13 Afghan policemen

  • The insurgents attacked a police outpost early on Thursday morning in Khugyani district, killing eight policemen
  • Near-daily Taliban attacks on Afghan security forces have been relentless in recent months
Updated 08 November 2018
AP
0

KABUL: Afghan officials say the latest Taliban attacks in the country’s central and eastern region have left 13 policemen dead.
Council member Ghulam Hussain Changiz in eastern Ghazni province says the insurgents attacked a police outpost early on Thursday morning in Khugyani district, killing eight policemen, including a district commander.
The attack set of a firefight that lasted for hours until the government sent reinforcements and drove Taliban from the compound. He says the Taliban still managed to confiscate weapons and ammunition.
The Taliban also attacked a police outpost in central Wardak province on Thursday morning, killing five policemen. Police spokesman Hekmat Durrani says three policemen were wounded.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Near-daily Taliban attacks on Afghan security forces have been relentless in recent months.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

0
World
Taliban attacks kill 8 police in western Farah province
0
World
Taliban will send delegates to Russian talks on Afghanistan

Bangladesh opposition leader Zia returns to jail

Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
0

Bangladesh opposition leader Zia returns to jail

  • Hospital director Brig. Gen. Abdullah Al-Harun said Khaleda Zia had been cleared to go back to Dhaka Central Jail
  • Her doctors say Zia cannot use her left hand because of severe arthritis
Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
0
DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities on Thursday sent opposition leader Khaleda Zia back to jail after a month of treatment in hospital, an official said.
The move came just ahead of the official announcement of the date of a general election which the 73-year-old Zia will almost certainly be excluded from because of the prison terms she is serving.
Hospital director Brig. Gen. Abdullah al Harun told reporters Zia had been cleared to go back to Dhaka Central Jail. “Her health has been in adequately stable condition.”
One of her aides, Zahid Hossain, alleged however that Zia’s doctors had not approved her return to jail.
Zia’s lawyers have previously accused the government of putting the health of the two-time former prime minister at risk by refusing her specialized care in prison.
Zia was jailed for five years in February for corruption and has since been held at the British colonial-era prison which was abandoned in 2016 but brought back into service to keep her.
She was taken to hospital last month when her condition deteriorated.
Her doctors say Zia cannot use her left hand because of severe arthritis. She is diabetic and also has problems with her neck and shoulder.
During her time in hospital, Zia was sentenced to seven years in jail in a new graft case while an appeal court doubled the term from the original case to 10 years.
Zia is now running out of time to make an appeal that could clear her to run in the election expected at the end of December.
Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party has condemned the cases as politically motivated to keep her out of an election showdown with current prime minister and arch-rival Sheikh Hasina.
BNP officials held talks with Hasina on their election demands which included releasing the party leader. Hasina rejected the demand.
The BNP boycotted the 2014 vote in which Hasina returned to power but is expected to contest the election this year.

Latest updates

Turkish court hands sentences to journalist for criticizing Erdogan
0
Virat Kohli faces backlash over ‘go live somewhere else’ jibe
0
Keaton Jennings century pushes England to within sight of victory over Sri Lanka in first Test
0
Syria army frees 19 Druze hostages from Daesh: state media
0
Sudan says ready to work with US to get off terror blacklist
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.