You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix steps up original Asian content to hook international viewers
﻿

Netflix steps up original Asian content to hook international viewers

Netflix scored a hit in India with Mumbai-based crime thriller Sacred Games. (AFP)
Updated 08 November 2018
Reuters
0

Netflix steps up original Asian content to hook international viewers

  • ‘More than half of Asian content hours viewed on Netflix this year are viewed outside the region’
  • The new titles build on Netflix’s recent forays into Asian productions
Updated 08 November 2018
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Netflix unveiled a plan on Thursday to make 17 more original productions in Asia including Thai and Chinese language shows, as the US firm seeks to attract new international users through more local content.
The plan, which includes nine productions in India and five anime series, should help ease concern that the video streaming pioneer is running out of space to expand in developed markets.
Netflix reported bumper quarterly earnings last month as it exceeded forecasts in both the US and international markets, with the bulk of new subscribers coming from outside the United States where the company has been investing aggressively.
“More than half of Asian content hours viewed on Netflix this year are viewed outside the region,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said when unveiling the plan at the firm’s content showcase event in Singapore.
“So, we have confidence that our upcoming slate of Asian productions will find fans in their home countries and abroad.”
Netflix has earmarked $8 billion for content this year, and had spent $6.9 billion as at the end of its third quarter.
On Thursday, the company said the new productions will include anime series such as Trese, based on a Philippine graphic novel of the same name, and Pacific Rim, an adventure story about two siblings searching for their missing parents.
Netflix will make two Thai language originals including Shimmers, a drama series about five teenagers at an isolated school in northern Thailand. It will also broadcast Triad Princess, a Chinese-language original from Taiwan in which the protagonist seeks independence in defiance of her Triad father.
The new titles build on Netflix’s recent forays into Asian productions, including India’s Sacred Games, Japanese anime series DEVILMAN crybaby, and variety comedy BUSTED! in South Korea.
In Asia, led by India, Netflix has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class. Chief Executive Reed Hastings has said India could deliver the service’s next 100 million subscribers.
The company will announce details of nine projects from the country on Friday.
Netflix scored a hit in India with Mumbai-based crime thriller Sacred Games. However, the Bollywood studio that produced the show disbanded last month after sexual harassment allegations against one of its partners, Vikas Bahl, and the show’s lead writer, Varun Grover. Both men have denied the allegations.
Netflix later backed the series for a second season.
The firm had 137 million subscribers to its movie and TV streaming service worldwide as of September-end. It began releasing original English-language programming nearly six years ago and has since expanded into other languages.

Topics: media Netflix

Related

Special 0
Media
Netflix: Not coming to a screen near you?
0
Media
Netflix unveils $2 billion debt issue to fund new content

White House bars CNN reporter after heated Trump exchange

Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
0

White House bars CNN reporter after heated Trump exchange

  • A visibly angry Donald Trump had called CNN reporter Jim Acosta a ‘rude, terrible person’
  • CNN in a statement said the press pass suspension was ‘done in retaliation for challenging questions’
Updated 08 November 2018
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of a CNN reporter who earlier sparred with Donald Trump at a news conference, in which the US president branded the journalist an “enemy of the people.”
A visibly angry Trump had called reporter Jim Acosta a “rude, terrible person,” after the CNN White House correspondent refused the president’s orders to sit down and give up the microphone during the conference one day after the US midterm vote.
“The White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders hours later, referring to Acosta, who then tweeted that he had been denied White House entry.
The heated exchange began after the prominent journalist clung to the microphone and persisted with questions about the president’s views on a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the US border.
Trump said “that’s enough!” and a White House intern unsuccessfully tried to take the microphone from the CNN journalist.
“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration,” Sanders said in her statement.
“We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable,” she said.
Acosta shot back at the accusation of misconduct, tweeting “this is a lie” — as his network and a number of Washington journalists who had been at the press conference voiced support for him.
“Secretary Sanders lied,” CNN said in a statement, saying the press pass suspension was “done in retaliation for challenging questions.”
Sanders “provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened,” the US cable network said.
“This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better. Jim Acosta has our full support.”
An association representing the Washington press corps urged the White House to “immediately reverse this weak and misguided action.”
“The White House Correspondents’ Association strongly objects to the Trump Administration’s decision to use US Secret Service security credentials as a tool to punish a reporter with whom it has a difficult relationship,” the group said. “Revoking access to the White House complex is a reaction out of line to the purported offense and is unacceptable.”
It was the latest in a long history of fiery run-ins between the mercurial Republican leader and Acosta.
At the conference Trump, when asked if he had “demonized immigrants” during the midterms campaign, replied: “No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally.”
Acosta persisted, saying: “They are hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion.”
At that point, the president snapped.
“Honestly, I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be higher,” Trump said.
As the reporter continued, Trump declared: “That’s enough, put down the mic” and walked away from his own podium, as if leaving.
The intern attempted to grab the microphone from Acosta, who nevertheless tried to shout out one last question.
Waving his finger, Trump berated him.
“I’ll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” he said.
When NBC reporter Peter Alexander took the mic for the next question, he defended Acosta as a “diligent reporter” — earning Trump’s ire.
“I’m not a fan of yours either. To be honest. You aren’t the best,” he said.
Looking back at Acosta, who again rose up in his own defense, Trump added: “When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people.”
In response, CNN said “this president’s ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far,” in a statement.
“They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American.”

Topics: media CNN Donald Trump Jim Acosta White House

Related

0
Media
Trump accuses media of trying ‘to score political points’
0
Media
Trump bemoans Google hiding ‘fair media’ coverage of him, firm denies accusations

Latest updates

Iran ‘feeling the strain’ as sanctions bite
0
Woman who spent $21M at Harrods bailed, fights extradition
0
Turkish court hands sentences to journalist for criticizing Erdogan
0
Virat Kohli faces backlash over ‘go live somewhere else’ jibe
0
Keaton Jennings century pushes England to within sight of victory over Sri Lanka in first Test
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.