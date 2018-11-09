You are here

Brazil risks Middle East trade with Israel embassy move

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s plans to move Brazil’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has already upset Egypt and could soon stir trouble with other nations in the Middle East. (Reuters)
Updated 09 November 2018
Reuters
Brazil risks Middle East trade with Israel embassy move

  • Brazil exports $16 billion annually to the Middle East and Turkey
  • More than a quarter of Brazil’s exports to the region are meat
Updated 09 November 2018
Reuters
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA: A proposal by Brazil’s next president to relocate its embassy in Israel, following US President Donald Trump’s lead, may set off a diplomatic storm in the Muslim world, threatening a key market for the world’s largest meat companies.
Brazil is by far the world’s largest exporter of halal meat, which complies with Muslim dietary rules. President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s plans to move Brazil’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, strengthening relations with Israel, has already upset Egypt and could soon stir trouble with other Islamic nations.
“The reaction will be given not only as an individual country but on behalf of the whole Muslim world,” a Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. “We are expecting Brazil to act with reason and not confront the Muslim world.”
Brazil exports $16 billion annually to the Middle East and Turkey, with just 3 percent going to Israel, according to government statistics.
More than a quarter of Brazil’s exports to the region are meat. Both Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s top beef producer, and BRF SA, the No. 1 poultry exporter, have bet big on the growing demand for halal meat.
Brazil exports over $5 billion of halal meat per year, more than twice its nearest rivals, Australia and India, according to Salaam Gateway, a partnership between the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Center and Thomson Reuters.
Bolsonaro’s proposal for the Israel embassy is part of his overhaul of Brazilian foreign policy, cozying up to major powers such as the United States and undoing what he calls leftist predecessors’ alliances based on “ideological bias.”
Trump’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem in May stirred a hornets’ nest in the Middle East, and the United States had few allies follow suit. Guatemala did so in the days afterward while Paraguay has since reversed a similar decision.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Bolsonaro for the plan to move Brazil’s embassy, calling him a “friend.”
But after Egypt abruptly canceled a visit from Brazilian diplomats and business leaders this week, Bolsonaro said his decision on the embassy in Israel was not final.
Bolsonaro has shown already he is not afraid to give an important trade partner a poke in the eye, following the example of the US president, whom he openly admires and emulates in both political style and foreign policy.
Like Trump, Bolsonaro railed against China on the campaign trail. He has softened his stance since the election last month, however, amid lobbying from diplomats and executives keen to protect relations with Brazil’s largest trading partner.
The pressure from the Middle East may be more blunt.
Egypt on Monday called off the visit by Brazil’s top diplomat and executives just days before they were set to arrive, which two diplomatic sources said was a direct response to Bolsonaro’s proposal to move the embassy.
The Egyptian embassy blamed a scheduling conflict.
That has sounded alarm bells in Brazil’s meat industry.
BRF Chairman Pedro Parente said on Thursday earnings call that the Israel embassy issue was “cause for concern.”
“We have a very important trade with Arab and halal markets,” he told journalists. “We are confident that when a discussion of the matter involves the relevant areas — the farm, trade and foreign ministries — they will certainly reach the best solution.”
BRF’s halal business segment contributed a quarter of its operating revenue and nearly half of its operating profit in the third quarter.
Halal chicken represented nearly half of Brazil’s overall chicken exports of $7.1 billion last year, according to Brazil meatpacking group ABPA.
“There is a $2-billion trade between Egypt and Brazil, mainly in the food agricultural sector, and within that sector mainly in beef and poultry,” Egypt’s Ambassador to Brazil Alaa Roushdy told Reuters.
He declined to comment on a hypothetical move of the embassy or if it could have any impact on trade.
BRF has processing plants in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to meet growing demand for halal meat. The company aims to double its output of processed products in the Gulf by 2023, its head of halal operations said at an October event.
JBS sent more than an eighth of its exports to the Middle East and Africa in 2017, second only to the Greater China region.
Representatives for JBS declined to comment on fallout from a potential embassy move.
The Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce expects Brazil’s total exports to a grouping of 22 Arab countries, which excludes non-Arab Muslim nations such as Iran, to swell to $20 billion by 2022, up from $13.5 billion in 2017.
Rubens Hannun, the chamber’s president, added that Brazil also stands to benefit from infrastructure investment from Arab sovereign funds. UAE’s Mubadala Development Co, for example, poured some $2 billion into Brazilian commodities empire EBX earlier this decade.
“We do not want any noise in this relationship,” Hannun said. “We are afraid that would open a door for the competition.”

Olive tree sabotage plagues Palestinian farmers

Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
AFP
0

Olive tree sabotage plagues Palestinian farmers

  • Olives are perhaps the most well-known and abundant Palestinian product
  • More than 7,000 Palestinian-owned trees have been vandalized so far this year, according to the United Nations
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
AFP
0

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian farmer Mahmud Abu Shinar surveys two rows of severed olive trees — something he says has become a sadly familiar sight.
He didn’t see who took a chainsaw to them at night, but he blames residents of an Israeli settlement a few hundred meters (yards) away.
“We came on Sunday and were shocked that all these trees were cut down,” Abu Shinar said.
“I called the landowner. They came and the (Israeli) army and security forces came too. But of course, it was useless.”
Olives are perhaps the most well-known and abundant Palestinian product, with trees lining valleys and terraced hillsides throughout the occupied West Bank.
The first rains after the hot summer months are the signal for farmers to begin harvesting their crop, but it can come with risks.
In many places, farmers say they face intimidation and violence from nearby settlers and call in support from foreign and Israeli supporters, including Jewish rabbis, to protect them and their crops.
Some of the incidents are seen as attempts at revenge following Palestinian attacks on Israelis, even if the farmers targeted were not involved.
In other cases, say rights groups, there is little motivation other than just to destroy Palestinian property.
Some rights groups have distributed video footage of such incidents in a bid to pressure Israeli authorities to act.
Israeli settlers charge that their crops have also been damaged by Palestinians, including an incident in May when around 1,000 grapevines were allegedly destroyed.
More than 7,000 Palestinian-owned trees have been vandalized so far this year, according to the United Nations.
In the whole of 2017, it was less than 6,000, the year before only 1,600.
Abu Shinar said that in recent weeks around 200 trees had been destroyed in fields he works on near Ramallah in the central West Bank, costing thousands of dollars in lost earnings.
“They want the land,” he said, of the settlers. “Who else would come and commit a crime like this?”
The body that represents West Bank settlements said there was also an increase in attacks on Israeli-owned farms, labelling it “agricultural terror.”
Israeli police said they were “investigating a number of incidents when damage was caused to olive trees.”
“There have also been a number of complaints made by Jewish owners of fields of damage caused to olive trees.”
Patrols have been stepped up, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
But rights groups charge that Palestinian crops have long been vandalized by settlers without any serious effort by the authorities to stop it.
Around 400,000 Israelis live in settlements that dot the West Bank and range in size from large towns to tiny hamlets.
The international community considers them illegal.
A few dozen kilometers north of Abu Shinar’s trees near the city of Nablus, a small group huddles under a tree, picking through the leaves for olives.
Just 10 meters away stands an abandoned house daubed with Hebrew graffiti, while the Israeli settlement of Har Brakha is over a hill.
Israeli forces patrol the area, with one soldier telling the Palestinians they are “there to help.”
But the farmers said that two days earlier settlers had run down and damaged trees. They claimed the army is often slow to react and sides with settlers.
They invite international and Israeli supporters to attend the picking season to help protect themselves.
Retired British woman Caroline, who declined to give her full name, said she had been coming each year for a decade to work with Palestinian communities close to “particularly difficult settlements.”
This year, she said, she went with a female farmer to her land near a settlement, but the army blocked their path.
“When she eventually got into the groves, 100 of her trees had been chainsawed down by settlers. There weren’t even any olives for us to pick,” she said.
Rabbi Gil Nativ makes sure to wear his kippa cap as he picks olives to show Palestinians not all Jews support Israeli settlement expansion.
“Some (Israelis) consider us as traitors,” said Nativ, who volunteers for the Rabbis for Human Rights organization.
“For me the main principle of the Jewish faith is all men are created in the image of God and all human beings are descendants of the same Adam and Eve.”
Yigal Dilmoni, CEO of the Yesha Council which represents Israeli settlements, said in a statement to AFP that they “deplore all acts of vandalism and purposeful destruction of property.”
He highlighted a series of Palestinian attacks on Israeli settlements.

Topics: Palestine Israel Agriculture farming olive trees

Related

Special 0
World
Indonesia to allow tariff-free import of Palestinian dates, olive oil
Special 0
Middle-East
Indonesian date importers welcome zero tariff policy on Palestinian goods

