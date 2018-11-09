What We Are Reading Today: The Myth of the Eternal Return

What We Are Reading Today: Just Giving

Arab News

Author: Rob Reich



Is philanthropy, by its very nature, a threat to today’s democracy?

Though we may laud wealthy individuals who give away their money for society’s benefit, Just Giving shows how such generosity not only isn’t the unassailable good we think it to be but might also undermine democratic values and set back aspirations of justice, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Big philanthropy is often an exercise of power, the conversion of private assets into public influence. And it is a form of power that is largely unaccountable, often perpetual, and lavishly tax-advantaged.

The affluent —and their foundations — reap vast benefits even as they influence policy without accountability. And small philanthropy, or ordinary charitable giving, can be problematic as well.

Charity, it turns out, does surprisingly little to provide for those in need and sometimes worsens inequality.

These outcomes are shaped by the policies that define and structure philanthropy.