Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos convicted of graft, arrest ordered

MANILA, Philippines: A Philippine court has found former first lady Imelda Marcos guilty of graft and ordered her arrest in a rare conviction among many corruption cases that she’s likely to appeal to avoid jail and losing her seat in Congress.
The anti-graft Sandiganbayan court sentenced the 89-year-old Marcos to serve 6 to 11 years in prison for each of the seven counts for violating an anti-corruption law when she illegally funneled about $200 million to Swiss foundations in the 1970s.
Neither Marcos nor anyone representing her attended Friday’s court hearing.
The court disqualified Marcos from holding public office but she can remain a member of the powerful House of Representatives while appealing the decision.
Her husband, Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted by a “people power” revolt in 1986 and died in 1989.
