You are here

  • Home
  • China steps up drone race with stealth aircraft
﻿

China steps up drone race with stealth aircraft

The CH-7, with a model on display above, can fly at more than 800 kilometers per hour and at an altitude of 13,000 meters. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
AFP
0

China steps up drone race with stealth aircraft

  • The CH-7 — a charcoal-grey UAV unveiled at the air show — is the length of a tennis court with a 22-meter wingspan
  • China has exported its armed UAVs to countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
AFP
0

ZHUHAI, China: China is unleashing stealth drones and pilotless aircraft fitted with AK-47 rifles onto world markets, racing to catch up to US technology and adding to a fleet that has already seen combat action in the Middle East.
Combat drones were among the jet fighters, missiles and other military hardware shown off this week at Airshow China, the country’s biggest aerospace industry exhibition.
A delta-winged stealth drone received much attention, highlighting China’s growing production of sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles seeking to compete with the US military’s massive fleet.
The CH-7 — a charcoal-grey UAV unveiled at the air show — is the length of a tennis court with a 22-meter wingspan. It can fly at more than 800 kilometers per hour and at an altitude of 13,000 meters (42,650 feet).
“We are convinced that with this product clients will quickly contact us,” said Shi Wen, chief engineer of the Caihong (Rainbow) series drones at state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC).
The CH-7’s maiden flight is slated for late next year.
CASC has clients in around 10 countries, Shi said, while declining to name them.
“Some things remain sensitive,” he said.
China’s drones are now flying in the Middle East, as Beijing has fewer qualms than the United States when it comes to selling its military UAVs to other nations.
The Iraqi army has used CASC’s CH-4 drone to conduct at least 260 strikes against the Daesh group, Chinese media reported earlier this year.
In Yemen, where a civil war has sparked what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the United Arab Emirates military has reportedly targeted a Shiite rebel chief with a Chinese-made drone.
“The Chinese have produced an enormous range of drones, and this seems to be an area that they expect to make great progress,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.
“The export and deployment of them should enable them to improve on design as they get tested in a real combat environment,” Tsang said.
The United States has plenty of lethal drones, but it has had restrictions on exporting them out of concern that the technology could be copied or used against its own troops.
Some of those restrictions were lifted in April for US allies, with President Donald Trump’s administration citing competition from Chinese “knockoffs,” but even a solid ally such as Jordan has not been able to buy US drones.
The US rules gave Beijing the opportunity to fill the void and sell its drones to other countries, but China’s “competitive” prices also helped, said James Char, an expert on the Chinese military at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University.
China has exported its armed UAVs to countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Char said.
At the Zhuhai air show, Chinese drone makers are rubbing their hands at the business opportunities.
“Security is a real problem in the Middle East. There’s a real need for military drones over there,” said Wu Xiaozhen, overseas project director at a company named Ziyan.
At the company’s stand, Wu handed out a brochure showing its star product: the Blowfish A2, a 62-centimeter tall helicopter drone with Kevlar armor.
“We can add an AK-47 or a machine gun. Different weapons can be installed, whatever the customer wants,” she said.
Abu Dhabi is already a customer while Pakistan is in discussions with the company to acquire the drone.
“We are targeting Western markets, too. Our product is of great quality,” she said. “We don’t fear competition from the Europeans and the Americans.”

Topics: Defense China

Related

0
World
India, China agree to expand military ties after defense talks
0
Business & Economy
China boosts defense spending amid military modernization

Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos convicted of graft, arrest ordered

Updated 13 min 40 sec ago
AP
0

Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos convicted of graft, arrest ordered

Updated 13 min 40 sec ago
AP
0

MANILA, Philippines: A Philippine court has found former first lady Imelda Marcos guilty of graft and ordered her arrest in a rare conviction among many corruption cases that she’s likely to appeal to avoid jail and losing her seat in Congress.
The anti-graft Sandiganbayan court sentenced the 89-year-old Marcos to serve 6 to 11 years in prison for each of the seven counts for violating an anti-corruption law when she illegally funneled about $200 million to Swiss foundations in the 1970s.
Neither Marcos nor anyone representing her attended Friday’s court hearing.
The court disqualified Marcos from holding public office but she can remain a member of the powerful House of Representatives while appealing the decision.
Her husband, Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted by a “people power” revolt in 1986 and died in 1989.

Topics: Imelda Marcos Philippines graft

Related

0
World
Imelda Marcos sits through mass for victims of husband’s regime
0
Art & Culture
Ex-Marcos aide on trial in NYC case of Monet work

Latest updates

China steps up drone race with stealth aircraft
0
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos convicted of graft, arrest ordered
0
Hong Kong bars British editor from entering city following visa ban
0
Japan TV station cancels K-Pop stars BTS over nuclear bomb shirt
0
Olive tree sabotage plagues Palestinian farmers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.