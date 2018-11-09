You are here

South Korean President Moon sacks economic policy chiefs

The high-profile appointments came amid criticism that Moon Jae-In’s signature policies such as big minimum wage increases and a shorter work week had backfired. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters
South Korean President Moon sacks economic policy chiefs

  • Moon Jae-In has replaced chief presidential policy aide Jang Ha-sung and finance minister Kim Dong-yeon
  • The move widely seen as intended to reinforce his controversial policies
Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters
SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has fired both his top economic policymakers and replaced them with people already in the government, his office said on Friday, a move widely seen as intended to reinforce his controversial policies.
Moon has replaced chief presidential policy aide Jang Ha-sung and finance minister Kim Dong-yeon, the two most senior policymakers in charge of running Asia’s fourth-largest economy, the presidential office announced.
It was a bigger reshuffle than expected, but the appointment of their successors from within the government indicated President Moon would reinforce his economic policies, which economists have said were hurting growth.
Presidential social policy aide Kim Soo-hyun will succeed Jang and veteran bureaucrat Hong Nam-ki, currently head of the government policy co-ordination office, will be the new finance minister, the presidential office said.
The incoming chief presidential policy aide has been behind harsh regulatory measures aimed at curbing housing prices, which many analysts have said were against market principles.
The incoming finance minister has served at various government departments such as the finance ministry and the presidential office. He is still required to appear at a parliamentary verification hearing although approval there is not mandatory.
The high-profile appointments came amid criticism that Moon’s signature policies such as big minimum wage increases and a shorter work week had backfired, with lower income earners — the intended beneficiaries — feeling the most pain as employers cut back hiring.
South Korea’s minimum wages are set to be raised by nearly 30 percent over two years and the work week has been cut by almost a quarter for big companies, but initial outcomes have been a plunge in employment rates and lower incomes.
The outgoing finance minister, who has served since June last year as Moon’s first top economic policy planner, has repeatedly clashed with Jang by calling for some adjustment of the president’s ‘income-led growth’ strategy.
The economy saw growth in the July-September quarter holding steady from the previous quarter at 0.6 percent, but missing the market expectations as construction spending plunged by the most in two decades.
Private consumption held up on increased welfare support but a sharp cut in infrastructure spending and strong controls on property transactions clouded the outlook at a time when the global demand for South Korea’s exports is cooling.

Topics: South Korea governance

China steps up drone race with stealth aircraft

Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
AFP
China steps up drone race with stealth aircraft

  • The CH-7 — a charcoal-grey UAV unveiled at the air show — is the length of a tennis court with a 22-meter wingspan
  • China has exported its armed UAVs to countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East
Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
AFP
ZHUHAI, China: China is unleashing stealth drones and pilotless aircraft fitted with AK-47 rifles onto world markets, racing to catch up to US technology and adding to a fleet that has already seen combat action in the Middle East.
Combat drones were among the jet fighters, missiles and other military hardware shown off this week at Airshow China, the country’s biggest aerospace industry exhibition.
A delta-winged stealth drone received much attention, highlighting China’s growing production of sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles seeking to compete with the US military’s massive fleet.
The CH-7 — a charcoal-grey UAV unveiled at the air show — is the length of a tennis court with a 22-meter wingspan. It can fly at more than 800 kilometers per hour and at an altitude of 13,000 meters (42,650 feet).
“We are convinced that with this product clients will quickly contact us,” said Shi Wen, chief engineer of the Caihong (Rainbow) series drones at state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC).
The CH-7’s maiden flight is slated for late next year.
CASC has clients in around 10 countries, Shi said, while declining to name them.
“Some things remain sensitive,” he said.
China’s drones are now flying in the Middle East, as Beijing has fewer qualms than the United States when it comes to selling its military UAVs to other nations.
The Iraqi army has used CASC’s CH-4 drone to conduct at least 260 strikes against the Daesh group, Chinese media reported earlier this year.
In Yemen, where a civil war has sparked what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the United Arab Emirates military has reportedly targeted a Shiite rebel chief with a Chinese-made drone.
“The Chinese have produced an enormous range of drones, and this seems to be an area that they expect to make great progress,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.
“The export and deployment of them should enable them to improve on design as they get tested in a real combat environment,” Tsang said.
The United States has plenty of lethal drones, but it has had restrictions on exporting them out of concern that the technology could be copied or used against its own troops.
Some of those restrictions were lifted in April for US allies, with President Donald Trump’s administration citing competition from Chinese “knockoffs,” but even a solid ally such as Jordan has not been able to buy US drones.
The US rules gave Beijing the opportunity to fill the void and sell its drones to other countries, but China’s “competitive” prices also helped, said James Char, an expert on the Chinese military at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University.
China has exported its armed UAVs to countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Char said.
At the Zhuhai air show, Chinese drone makers are rubbing their hands at the business opportunities.
“Security is a real problem in the Middle East. There’s a real need for military drones over there,” said Wu Xiaozhen, overseas project director at a company named Ziyan.
At the company’s stand, Wu handed out a brochure showing its star product: the Blowfish A2, a 62-centimeter tall helicopter drone with Kevlar armor.
“We can add an AK-47 or a machine gun. Different weapons can be installed, whatever the customer wants,” she said.
Abu Dhabi is already a customer while Pakistan is in discussions with the company to acquire the drone.
“We are targeting Western markets, too. Our product is of great quality,” she said. “We don’t fear competition from the Europeans and the Americans.”

Topics: Defense China

