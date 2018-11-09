You are here

UK economy grows at fastest tick in nearly 2 years

The hot UK summer weather helped boost consumer spending, particularly of food and drink. (AFP)
Updated 09 November 2018
AP
UK economy grows at fastest tick in nearly 2 years

  • UK economy expanded by a quarterly rate of 0.6 percent in the July to September period
  • The hot summer weather helped boost consumer spending, particularly of food and drink
Updated 09 November 2018
AP
LONDON: Official figures show that the British economy grew in the third quarter of the year at its fastest pace for nearly two years.
The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the economy expanded by a quarterly rate of 0.6 percent in the July to September period. That’s up from the previous quarter’s 0.4 percent and the highest recorded since the fourth quarter of 2016, just after the country voted to leave the European Union.
The statistics agency said the hot summer weather helped boost consumer spending, particularly of food and drink.
The high growth figure for the July-September quarter means Britain’s economy grew faster than the 0.2 percent quarterly tick recorded by the 19-country eurozone during the period.

SWIFT system to disconnect some Iranian banks this weekend

Updated 09 November 2018
Reuters
SWIFT system to disconnect some Iranian banks this weekend

  • SWIFT had already stated that it would be suspending some unspecified Iranian banks’ access to its messaging system
  • SWIFT had made no mention of US sanctions coming back into effect on some Iranian financial institutions on Monday
Updated 09 November 2018
Reuters
PARIS: The Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service will be disconnecting some Iranian banks this weekend, said SWIFT chief executive Gottfried Leibbrandt at an event in Paris on Friday.
Earlier this week, SWIFT had already stated that it would be suspending some unspecified Iranian banks’ access to its messaging system in the interest of the stability and integrity of the global financial system.
In a brief statement issued earlier this week, SWIFT had made no mention of US sanctions coming back into effect on some Iranian financial institutions on Monday, as part of US President Donald Trump’s effort to force Iran to curtail its nuclear, missile and regional activities.
SWIFT’s statement on Nov. 5 said that suspending the Iranian banks access to the messaging system was a “regrettable” step but was “taken in the interest of the stability and integrity of the wider global financial system.”

