Pakistani woman sentenced to life for family poisonings

Aasia Bibi and her friend, Shahid Lashari, are presented to journalists on October 30, 2017 at police station in Muzaffargarh in Pakistan. (AP)
Updated 09 November 2018
AP
  • Aasia Bibi was married against her will in September last year
  • Many parents in Pakistan arrange marriages for their daughters
AP
MULTAN, Pakistan: A Pakistani court has found a woman and her friend guilty of poisoning to death 17 family members and sentenced them each to multiple life sentences in prison.
Police officer Zafar Iqbal said Friday that anti-terrorism court Judge Shakir Hasan also fined Aasia Bibi and Shahid Lashari 3 million rupees ($23,000) each. The court Thursday ordered that the 15 life terms run concurrently.
Bibi was married against her will in September last year to Amjad Hussain in the central city of Rajan Pur. A month later, investigators say, Bibi conspired with Lashari to poison a container of milk that was consumed by the whole family of 27.
The poison killed 17 family members but Bibi’s husband and nine others survived.
Many parents in Pakistan arrange marriages for their daughters.

  • Johnson issued a damning critique of May’s “delusional” Brexit negotiation Friday
  • He is the 14th minister to have resigned from government since May held a misjudged snap election in June last year
Reuters
LONDON: Jo Johnson, the younger brother of Boris Johnson, resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on Friday, calling for another referendum to avoid the vassalage or chaos that he said her Brexit plans would unleash.
“Britain stands on the brink of the greatest crisis since the Second World War,” Johnson, a former Financial Times journalist who voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum, said after resigning as junior transport minister.
Johnson issued a damning critique of May’s “delusional” Brexit negotiation and said the government had argued itself into a choice between vassalage and chaos, the worst failure of statecraft since the 1956 Suez crisis.
“To present the nation with a choice between two deeply unattractive outcomes, vassalage and chaos, is a failure of British statecraft on a scale unseen since the Suez crisis,” he said in a statement.
“Given that the reality of Brexit has turned out to be so far from what was once promised, the democratic thing to do is to give the public the final say,” he added.
Johnson is the 14th minister to have resigned from government since May held a misjudged snap election in June last year.

