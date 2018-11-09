You are here

Theresa May marks Armistice centenary in Belgium, France

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron visit the World War I French-British memorial at Thiepval, France. (Reuters)
Updated 09 November 2018
Reuters
SOMME VALLEY, France: Prime Minister Theresa May laid a wreath at a cemetery in Belgium and traveled to northern France on Friday to honor 700,000 British soldiers killed in World War One, on the eve of commemorations to mark the centenary of the Armistice.
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel accompanied May to the St. Symphorien cemetery near Mons, where she laid tributes at the graves of the first and last British soldiers killed in the war. May said the commemorations were a time to “reflect on our shared history, but also look ahead to our shared future.”
More than 500 German and British Commonwealth soldiers are buried at the St. Symphorien cemetery.
Among them is Private John Parr, a reconnaissance soldier who was killed on Aug. 21, 1914, when his commanding officer sent him into enemy territory on his bicycle to gather intelligence on German military moves. He was 17 years old.


Parr’s headstone stands opposite that of George Ellison, the last British soldier to lose his life in the war. He died 90 minutes before the Armistice came into effect on Nov 11, 1918.
“That their graves lie opposite each other is a fitting and poignant symbol that brings home the eternal bond between them, and every member of the armed forces who gave their lives to protect what we hold so dear,” May said.
“We remember the heroes who lost their lives in the horror of the trenches. As the sun sets on 100 years of remembrance, we will never forget their sacrifice.”
Michel tweeted: “The duty of memory is a must.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron lay a wreath of flowers at the Thiepval Memorial. (Reuters)

May also held a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron in Albert, a town in the heart of the Somme region, as she steps up efforts to court European support for a Brexit agreement.
The two leaders then attended a ceremony at the Thiepval Memorial. A wreath combining poppies and le bleuet, the two national emblems of remembrance, has been made for the occasion.
Thiepval’s memorial stands on high ground overlooking the Somme river, where some of the heaviest fighting of World War One took place. It commemorates more than 72,000 British and South African soldiers who died and have no known grave.

 

Five die in California wildfires as 150,000 forced to flee

Updated 42 min 12 sec ago
AFP
PARADISE, United States: Five people were declared dead and 150,000 evacuated Friday as fierce wildfires raged across the western US state of California, with one rapidly spreading blaze threatening the famed resort of Malibu.
The victims died in their vehicles trying to escape a massive late-season inferno in the northern California town of Paradise, where the entire population of 26,000 was ordered to leave, officials said.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were located in vehicles that were overcome by the Camp Fire,” said a statement by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department, adding that they had yet to be identified.
Dozens of other people were reported missing.Residents who managed to escape Paradise posted harrowing videos to social media as they drove through tunnels of swirling smoke and orange flames to outrun the wildfire in the Butte County town, north of Sacramento.

Firefighters try to keep flames from burning home from spreading to a neighboring apartment complex as they battle the Camp Fire in Paradise. (AFP)

The fast-moving Camp Fire has been fanned by strong winds to scorch 20,000 acres (8,093 hectares) and has not been contained, the California Fire Department (Cal Fire) said.
The flames destroyed hundreds of homes, a hospital, a gas station, several restaurants and numerous vehicles in Paradise, officials said.
An AFP photographer on the scene saw houses enveloped in flames, while others had already been reduced to ashes and cars burned to husks.
Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for more than 50,000 people in the scenic area in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, including some residents of Chico, population 93,000, near Paradise.
“The magnitude of destruction we have seen is really unbelievable and heartbreaking and our hearts go to everybody who has been affected by this,” said Mark Ghilarducci, the director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
California Governor-elect Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to provide assistance to the fire-hit areas.


A Cal Fire spokesman said around 2,000 buildings were believed to have been razed in Paradise. Among those evacuated were all of the patients at the Feather River Hospital in Paradise.
More than 2,200 firefighters were battling the blaze, backed up by helicopters and water tankers.
“This was a rapidly moving fire,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told the Chico Enterprise-Record. “And it moved very, very quickly from a rather remote area to populated areas.”
“The whole lower side of Paradise is totally engulfed in flames right now,” Kevin Winstead, a resident of nearby Magalia, told KIEM TV. “All of it is engulfed in flames right now.
“Not one home will be left standing,” he said. “I’m devastated.”
“We’re just hoping that our brand new home that we were hoping to move into tomorrow is not burned to the ground,” Winstead said. “We’re kind of all shaking right now.”
Authorities said around 105,000 people had been evacuated in southern California.
The “Woolsey Fire,” in Ventura County sparked evacuation orders for parts of the city of Thousand Oaks, where a Marine Corps veteran shot dead 12 people in a country music bar on Wednesday night.
Some of the first responders who rushed to the scene of the second mass shooting in less than two weeks in the United States were also helping out with fire-related duties.
The Ventura County Fire Department said the blaze had burned around 8,000 acres (3,237 hectares) and evacuation orders were issued for some 88,000 homes in Ventura County and neighboring Los Angeles County.
“It is critical that residents pay close attention to evacuation orders,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter. “This is a very dangerous wind-driven fire.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are safe.

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on


The “Woolsey Fire” has jumped Highway 101 near the town of Agoura Hills and portions of the main coastal north-south artery have been shut down, triggering mandatory evacuations, including the entire city of Malibu.
The resort is one of the most in-demand locations in California for Hollywood stars seeking privacy and luxury, and has been home to Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt and a host of other celebrities.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, who lives just north of coastal Malibu in Calabasas, revealed on Instagram that she was forced to flee her home.
“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she said.
Actress Alyssa Milano, one of Kardashian’s neighbors in Calabasas, wrote on Twitter that she was also evacuated.
“Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but... everything with a heartbeat is safe,” she said.
Director Guillermo del Toro revealed on Twitter that Bleak House, his museum of horror movie memorabilia was also in the path of the flames.

 

