You are here

  • Home
  • Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United to show fighting spirit against Manchester City
﻿

Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United to show fighting spirit against Manchester City

United boss Mourinho wants his players to listen and make sure they do not concede early on against arch-rivals City. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
0

Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United to show fighting spirit against Manchester City

Updated 17 sec ago
0

LONDON: Jose Mourinho has called on Manchester United to display the same grit and determination that saw them come back to beat Juventus when they take on arch-rivals Manchester City tomorrow.
Mourinho’s men scored two late goals in Turin on Wednesday to claim an unexpected victory.
The win gave the Reds a huge lift, but they are only too aware of the size of the task facing them at the Etihad, with City in fine form and coming into the match on the back of 6-1 and 6-0 victories.
However, the United boss knows his side has a strong backbone and has told his players to replicate the fight they showed both in Turin and during the last match against City, when they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in April.
“We are a team that has that collective spirit to fight back, but if we keep conceding goals before the opposition do, there will be a day when we cannot come back,” Mourinho said.
“We have to grow up in our approach because it’s clear the team is growing up. We have to grow up in our compactness and start matches well.
United go into the derby seventh in the Premier League, nine points adrift of leaders City, and Mourinho refused to be drawn on how the game could affect the title race.
“If we draw, it’s still nine; if we lose, it’s 12 — I don’t think it’s the way to look at the match,” he said.
“We have to just think about the match. The match is difficult enough by being an isolated event. If you want to put that match into the context of where we are, where we can be, then it becomes even more difficult.
“So I just want to play the match as an isolated event — a difficult match against a very difficult team. But I don’t think (City) think it’s an easy match for them.”
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said that no matter how well his City outfit are playing, they cannot take anything for granted against a United side that has been unbeaten in the league since September.
“We are in good form and United are as well. Like in older games, I think it will be so tight until the final minutes.
“No team will dominate for the 90 minutes, so we have to defend till the last minute and try to attack like we have in the last few games,” he said.

Topics: Manchester United Manchester city Jose Mourinho Juventus Premier league

Godolphin eye yet more Group 1 glory with Blair House and Kementari in Melbourne

Updated 09 November 2018
Arab News
0

Godolphin eye yet more Group 1 glory with Blair House and Kementari in Melbourne

  • Blair House and Kementari both stand good chances of victory on Saturday.
  • Godolphin still basking in the glory of Cross Counter's Melbourne Cup victory.
Updated 09 November 2018
Arab News
0

LONDON: Having finally won the Melbourne Cup you would think Godolphin would be happy with their lot, but the Dubai-based stable has its sights set on more Group 1 glory in Australia on Saturday. 

Cross Counter memorably came first in the “race the stops a nation” on Tuesday to end a 20-year wait for Godolphin and a 30-year wait for the team’s owner Sheikh Mohammed. That only served to underline the great season the “Boys in Blue” are enjoying, having reached 600 winners for the season at the end of October — when the stable’s highest total, 650, was registered in 2015, the 600-winner mark was reached on 12 Nov.

The week in Melbourne can, however, get even better with Blair House and Kementari both having great chances in the Mackinnon Stakes and Sprint Classic respectively. 

“It has been an incredible week, an experience I will never forget,” Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby said. 

“The number of congratulatory messages, emails and slaps on the back I have received in the last few days should be enough to last a lifetime.

“Best of all, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed is thrilled by the Cup win. He has sent his best wishes and thanks to all the team in Australia, and it will be an honour to take the Cup to Dubai to present to him,” he said.

Victory with Blair House in the Mackinnon Stakes, a race with a rich tradition, would be the icing on the cake for Appleby’s team.

“He is a horse who has kept on improving, and as he came out of the Caulfield Stakes so well, this was an obvious target. He’s had four weeks between runs, and often fresh legs are the most effective at the end of this week,” he said.

While Blair House has the form to claim Group 1 glory, Kementari, although winless since March, certainly has the potential to end that drought in the Group 1 VRC Sprint Classic.

"He's a beautiful colt and he's got a ripping finish," Cummings said on Friday. "I really see him as one of the horses capable of winning this race but it's a race full of depth too and he's going to have to be at his best to beat these horses."

Cummings said it was easy to hide behind poor luck, but he said it was time that Kementari made his own way in a race rather than be dictated to by misfortune.

"We need to see him make some of his own luck and we need to see him get up and win of one of these Group 1s like he did in the Randwick Guineas when he just looked fantastic that day," Cummings said.

Topics: Melbourne Cup Godolphin Charlie Appleby Sheikh Mohammed Kementari Blair House

Latest updates

4 people killed in floods in Jordan
0
Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United to show fighting spirit against Manchester City
0
Jo Johnson resigns from UK government, calls for another Brexit referendum
0
Theresa May marks Armistice centenary in Belgium, France
0
Opposition up in arms over government’s accusations
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.