Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United to show fighting spirit against Manchester City

LONDON: Jose Mourinho has called on Manchester United to display the same grit and determination that saw them come back to beat Juventus when they take on arch-rivals Manchester City tomorrow.
Mourinho’s men scored two late goals in Turin on Wednesday to claim an unexpected victory.
The win gave the Reds a huge lift, but they are only too aware of the size of the task facing them at the Etihad, with City in fine form and coming into the match on the back of 6-1 and 6-0 victories.
However, the United boss knows his side has a strong backbone and has told his players to replicate the fight they showed both in Turin and during the last match against City, when they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in April.
“We are a team that has that collective spirit to fight back, but if we keep conceding goals before the opposition do, there will be a day when we cannot come back,” Mourinho said.
“We have to grow up in our approach because it’s clear the team is growing up. We have to grow up in our compactness and start matches well.
United go into the derby seventh in the Premier League, nine points adrift of leaders City, and Mourinho refused to be drawn on how the game could affect the title race.
“If we draw, it’s still nine; if we lose, it’s 12 — I don’t think it’s the way to look at the match,” he said.
“We have to just think about the match. The match is difficult enough by being an isolated event. If you want to put that match into the context of where we are, where we can be, then it becomes even more difficult.
“So I just want to play the match as an isolated event — a difficult match against a very difficult team. But I don’t think (City) think it’s an easy match for them.”
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said that no matter how well his City outfit are playing, they cannot take anything for granted against a United side that has been unbeaten in the league since September.
“We are in good form and United are as well. Like in older games, I think it will be so tight until the final minutes.
“No team will dominate for the 90 minutes, so we have to defend till the last minute and try to attack like we have in the last few games,” he said.
