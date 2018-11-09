You are here

  • Home
  • Novak Djokovic shocked he is ending year as world No.1 after rapid route back to top spot
﻿

Novak Djokovic shocked he is ending year as world No.1 after rapid route back to top spot

It has been a brilliant second half of the year for the Serb. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

Novak Djokovic shocked he is ending year as world No.1 after rapid route back to top spot

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Novak Djokovic revelled in his “perfect” five months as he took aim at his sixth ATP Finals title with the year-end No.1 ranking in the bag.
The Serb, who won Wimbledon and the US Open, earlier this week replaced the injured Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s rankings and is guaranteed to end 2018 in top spot.
Speaking before the start of the season finale at London’s O2 Arena, the Serb said next to the Grand Slams and the ATP Finals, reaching the number one spot was the “ultimate challenge” in the sport.
“I’m very proud of that achievement and I understand that it’s extra special this year because of the journey I’ve been through in the last 15 months, especially and particularly in the last eight to 10 months.
“After February’s elbow surgery it looked quite improbable that I would be in this position as the year-end No.1, not just because of the rankings — I was 22 (in May) — but just because of how I felt on the court, how I was playing.
“But there was always part of me that believed I could make it back and I never thought it was impossible. I just thought at the time it might take more time than I wished it to be.
“It turned to out to be a perfect five months of the year, with two Grand Slam titles,” he added.
“Of course, unfortunately Nadal had to withdraw from all of his tournaments after the US Open so he was not in that race but at the same time I thought it was a great five months that is crowned with this achievement.”
The 31-year-old Djokovic underwent surgery on his right elbow in January after the Australian Open, which was his first tournament in six months.
He struggled to find his best tennis when he returned to the court but reached the final of Queen’s before winning Wimbledon and the US Open.
Since the start of Wimbledon he has won 31 out of 33 matches.
Djokovic is seeking his fifth ATP Finals title in London to go with his first, which he won in Shanghai in 2008.
If he wins the tournament, which starts on Sunday, he would draw level with Roger Federer with six wins in total.
Djokovic is in Group Guga Kuerten along with Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and John Isner while Federer is in Group Lleyton Hewitt with Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori.
Each player plays the other group members, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.
Djokovic also confirmed that he would not be playing Nadal in the exhibition match in Saudi Arabia in December because of the Spaniard’s injury.

Topics: ATP Tour finals Novak Djokovic

Godolphin eye yet more Group 1 glory with Blair House and Kementari in Melbourne

Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
0

Godolphin eye yet more Group 1 glory with Blair House and Kementari in Melbourne

  • Blair House and Kementari both stand good chances of victory on Saturday.
  • Godolphin still basking in the glory of Cross Counter's Melbourne Cup victory.
Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Having finally won the Melbourne Cup you would think Godolphin would be happy with their lot, but the Dubai-based stable has its sights set on more Group 1 glory in Australia on Saturday. 

Cross Counter memorably came first in the “race the stops a nation” on Tuesday to end a 20-year wait for Godolphin and a 30-year wait for the team’s owner Sheikh Mohammed. That only served to underline the great season the “Boys in Blue” are enjoying, having reached 600 winners for the season at the end of October — when the stable’s highest total, 650, was registered in 2015, the 600-winner mark was reached on 12 Nov.

The week in Melbourne can, however, get even better with Blair House and Kementari both having great chances in the Mackinnon Stakes and Sprint Classic respectively. 

“It has been an incredible week, an experience I will never forget,” Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby said. 

“The number of congratulatory messages, emails and slaps on the back I have received in the last few days should be enough to last a lifetime.

“Best of all, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed is thrilled by the Cup win. He has sent his best wishes and thanks to all the team in Australia, and it will be an honour to take the Cup to Dubai to present to him,” he said.

Victory with Blair House in the Mackinnon Stakes, a race with a rich tradition, would be the icing on the cake for Appleby’s team.

“He is a horse who has kept on improving, and as he came out of the Caulfield Stakes so well, this was an obvious target. He’s had four weeks between runs, and often fresh legs are the most effective at the end of this week,” he said.

While Blair House has the form to claim Group 1 glory, Kementari, although winless since March, certainly has the potential to end that drought in the Group 1 VRC Sprint Classic.

"He's a beautiful colt and he's got a ripping finish," Cummings said on Friday. "I really see him as one of the horses capable of winning this race but it's a race full of depth too and he's going to have to be at his best to beat these horses."

Cummings said it was easy to hide behind poor luck, but he said it was time that Kementari made his own way in a race rather than be dictated to by misfortune.

"We need to see him make some of his own luck and we need to see him get up and win of one of these Group 1s like he did in the Randwick Guineas when he just looked fantastic that day," Cummings said.

Topics: Melbourne Cup Godolphin Charlie Appleby Sheikh Mohammed Kementari Blair House

Latest updates

Godolphin eye yet more Group 1 glory with Blair House and Kementari in Melbourne
0
4 people killed in floods in Jordan
0
Novak Djokovic shocked he is ending year as world No.1 after rapid route back to top spot
0
Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United to show fighting spirit against Manchester City
0
Jo Johnson resigns from UK government, calls for another Brexit referendum
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.