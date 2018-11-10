Nadal surgery postpones clash with Djokovic in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Saudi fans will have to wait a little longer to see two of the most exciting players in mens tennis competing in the Kingdom.
The King Salman Tennis Championship which was to bring together Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic has been postponed, the Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA) announced on Friday.
Nadal, who underwent ankle surgery, is not expected to recover in time for the event on Dec. 22.
“Nadal’s recovery time contradicts the currently scheduled timing of the tournament,” GSA said in a statement, promising an announcement of new dates in due course and wishing Nadal a speedy recovery.
Djokovic said earlier that the event had been canceled and would not happen this year.
