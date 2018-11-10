You are here

Forestation project launched in Al-Ahsa

The initiative aims to increase and enhance green areas in Al-Ahsa. (SPA)
  • This event came within the initiative of the ministry to plant 10 million trees by 2022
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture inaugurated on Thursday evening the forestation project of the anti-drug building at the National Guard department in Al-Ahsa governorate.
This event came within the initiative of the ministry to plant 10 million trees by 2022.
The initiative aims to increase and enhance green areas in Al-Ahsa for environmental protection and air purification. It also emphasizes the need for the government and civil sectors to take care of trees, in addition to combating desertification and working on the return of plant life and biodiversity, as well as the elimination of global warming and protection from sand and dust.

