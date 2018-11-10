You are here

  • Home
  • EU warns Italy, Isle of Man over yachts, private jets tax breaks
﻿

EU warns Italy, Isle of Man over yachts, private jets tax breaks

It warned Italy about its system of exemptions for fuel used to power charted yachts in EU waters. (AP)
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

EU warns Italy, Isle of Man over yachts, private jets tax breaks

  • Italy and the UK have two months to respond to the letters of notice before they get a warning
  • Britain received a letter of formal notice over the Isle of Man’s VAT practices related to supplies and leasing of aircraft
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

BRUSSELS: Italy and the Isle of Man found themselves in the European Commission’s crosshairs on Thursday as the EU executive took steps to force them to scrap illegal tax breaks for yachts and private jets or face court action.
The EU executive said incorrect value added taxes levied by Italy and the Isle of Man breached common tax rules and distorted competition.
The Commission said it had sent a letter of formal notice, the first step in its infringement proceedings, to Italy for not levying the correct amount of VAT on the leasing of yachts.
It also warned Italy about its system of exemptions for fuel used to power charted yachts in EU waters, in a notice called a reasoned opinion. This second step is typically followed by court action if countries fail to allay the Commission’s concerns.
Britain also received a letter of formal notice over the Isle of Man’s VAT practices related to supplies and leasing of aircraft. The island, located between Great Britain and Ireland, is a self-governing territory that is under British sovereignty although not part of the United Kingdom.
“It’s simply not fair that some individuals and companies can get away with not paying the correct amount of VAT on products like yachts and aircraft,” European Taxation Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in a statement.
Italy and the UK have two months to respond to the letters of notice before they get a warning. In the excise duty case, Italy will have two months to convince the Commission or be taken to court.
Cyprus, Malta and Greece were targeted by the Commission for similar yacht VAT breaches in March and have subsequently said they would revise their legislation.

Topics: Italy Private jets

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
How EU tax crackdown will affect UAE, Bahrain and Tunisia
0
World
Seoul taxi-drivers rally against plans for carpool service

Sri Lanka president dissolves Parliament, calls for election

In this photo taken on November 5, 2018, Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena gestures as he addresses supporters at a rally in Colombo. (AFP)
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
AP
0

Sri Lanka president dissolves Parliament, calls for election

  • Rajapaksa indicated what was coming hours before the dissolution in a speech
  • US State Department: “As a committed partner of Sri Lanka, we believe democratic institutions and processes need to be respected to ensure stability and prosperity”
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
AP
0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday dissolved Parliament and called for fresh elections amid a deepening political crisis.
A government notification signed by Sirisena announced the dissolution of Parliament effective at midnight Friday.
The notice said the names of candidates for new elections will be called before Nov. 26, and the election will be held on Jan. 5. The new Parliament is to be convened on Jan. 17.
Sri Lanka has been in a political crisis since Oct. 26, when Sirisena fired his prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Wickremesinghe has insisted his firing is unconstitutional. He has refused to vacate his official residence and demanded that Parliament be summoned immediately to prove he had support among its members.
Sirisena had suspended Parliament for two weeks in a move Wickremesinghe’s backers said was designed to buy time to shore up support.
There were calls both locally and internationally to convene Parliament to end the impasse.
Amid the pressure, Sirisena announced Parliament would be summoned Nov.14. He maintained his choice for prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, had a majority in Parliament. However, the decision to dissolve Parliament shows that is not so, observers say.
“The dissolution clearly indicates that Mr. Sirisena has grossly misjudged and miscalculated the support that he might or could secure to demonstrate support in the Parliament,” said Bharath Gopalaswamy, director at New Delhi-based analyst group Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center.
“At the end of the day, he is a victim of his own homegrown crisis.”
Wickremesinghe’s camp is likely to contest Sirisena’s move because of constitutional provisions stating a Parliament can’t be dissolved until four and a half years after its inception. The current Parliament was elected in August 2015.
“It’s totally unconstitutional,” said Harsha de Silva, a member of Wickremesinghe’s United National Party and a former minister.
“Sirisena has relegated the constitution to toilet paper. We will fight this dictator to the end.”
The party said in a Twitter message that it will meet the elections commissioner to discuss the constitutionality of Sirisena’s move.
The USState Department said on its Twitter page that it is deeply concerned by news the Sri Lanka Parliament will be dissolved, “further deepening the political crisis.”
“As a committed partner of Sri Lanka, we believe democratic institutions and processes need to be respected to ensure stability and prosperity.”
Earlier, US Rep. Eliot Engel, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and two other lawmakers wrote to the Sri Lankan president warning that actions circumventing the democratic process could impact US assistance — including a planned five-year aid package from the Millennium Challenge Corporation worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
“We fear that recent actions, if not corrected, will threaten your country’s democratic development and derail the progress made in recent years,” the three lawmakers said in a letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
Rajapaksa indicated what was coming hours before the dissolution in a speech. He said the government must go to the people for confirmation on whether the president made the correct decision when he appointed him as prime minister.

Topics: Sri Lanka Colombo

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka president summons Parliament amid political crisis
0
World
Sri Lanka speaker says won’t accept Rajapaksa as PM until he proves a majority

Latest updates

Saudi border guards thwart attempts to smuggle more than half a ton of hashish during the month of zero
0
EU warns Italy, Isle of Man over yachts, private jets tax breaks
0
Sri Lanka president dissolves Parliament, calls for election
0
Forestation project launched in Al-Ahsa
0
Nadal surgery postpones clash with Djokovic in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.