You are here

  • Home
  • Trump, Macron may clash on European defense in Paris talks
﻿

Trump, Macron may clash on European defense in Paris talks

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House en route to Paris from Washington, US, November 9, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

Trump, Macron may clash on European defense in Paris talks

  • French officials said Macron’s mooted EU “army” was merely a call for closer defense integration
  • The French president, who has enacted major defense spending hikes to bring France in line with NATO spending targets
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

PARIS: US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron headed toward a potential clash in talks on Saturday after Trump took offense to what he called a “very insulting” comment from Macron about the need to create a European army.
Fresh off US congressional elections that saw his Republican Party’s power erode, Trump is spending the weekend in Paris to bolster the US-European alliance at World War One remembrance ceremonies.
But in a tweet prior to landing in Paris, Trump took a dim view of comments Macron made in a Europe 1 radio interview this week.
Discussing cybersecurity threats and global instability in general, Macron said Europe needs to protect itself against China, Russia and the United States.
Later in the interview he spoke about the need for a European army.
“Confronted by Russia, which is on our borders and which has shown itself willing to be threatening, we need to have a Europe that can better defend itself by itself and in a sovereign way, without depending solely on the United States,” he said.
Trump, who has pushed NATO allies to pay more for their common defense and not rely so heavily on the United States, complained.
“Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidizes greatly,” Trump said on Twitter.
The president, joined by his wife Melania and high-ranking US officials, arrived late on Friday aboard Air Force One for a visit that he called “very special” and one that he “looked forward to.”
Trump’s official mission on the trip is to participate in ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. He will make pilgrimages to two American cemeteries, Belleau Wood two hours east of Paris on Saturday and Suresnes on the western outskirts of the capital on Sunday, where he will make formal remarks.
His trip comes just days after congressional elections delivered results that will complicate his next two years. While Republicans slightly expanded their majority in the US Senate, they lost control of the US House of Representatives to Democrats who may use their newfound power to launch investigations into Trump and stymie his agenda.
Trump’s talks with Macron at Elysee Palace are likely to cover European concerns about Trump’s plans to withdraw the United States from the 1980s Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Agreement and US renewal of sanctions against Iran.
Macron told Europe 1 radio that the “main victim” of the US withdrawal from the INF accord was Europe and its security.
The French president, who tried but failed earlier this year to talk Trump out of withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, has also voiced worries about the impact of sanctions on European companies doing business with Iran.
Trump may also chat briefly with Russian President Vladimir Putin when both are among dozens of world leaders gathered at the Arc de Triomphe to mark the end of the Great War 100 years ago. Trump and Putin are expected to have formal talks later this month when both attend a G-20 summit in Buenos Aires.
Trump, who has pursued “America First” policies since taking over the presidency in January 2017, declared himself a “nationalist” during the run-up to the congressional elections, a term likely to raise concerns in Europe.
“I’m not a globalist, but I want to take care of the globe, but first I have to take care of our country,” he told Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” last week. “I want to help people around the world, but we have to take care of our country, or we won’t have a country.”

Topics: Donald Trump Paris Emmanuel Macron

Related

0
World
Trump administration moves to curb migrants’ asylum claims
0
Middle-East
Louis Farrakhan, in Iran, warns Trump a Mideast war possible

EU warns Italy, Isle of Man over yachts, private jets tax breaks

It warned Italy about its system of exemptions for fuel used to power charted yachts in EU waters. (AP)
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
0

EU warns Italy, Isle of Man over yachts, private jets tax breaks

  • Italy and the UK have two months to respond to the letters of notice before they get a warning
  • Britain received a letter of formal notice over the Isle of Man’s VAT practices related to supplies and leasing of aircraft
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
0

BRUSSELS: Italy and the Isle of Man found themselves in the European Commission’s crosshairs on Thursday as the EU executive took steps to force them to scrap illegal tax breaks for yachts and private jets or face court action.
The EU executive said incorrect value added taxes levied by Italy and the Isle of Man breached common tax rules and distorted competition.
The Commission said it had sent a letter of formal notice, the first step in its infringement proceedings, to Italy for not levying the correct amount of VAT on the leasing of yachts.
It also warned Italy about its system of exemptions for fuel used to power charted yachts in EU waters, in a notice called a reasoned opinion. This second step is typically followed by court action if countries fail to allay the Commission’s concerns.
Britain also received a letter of formal notice over the Isle of Man’s VAT practices related to supplies and leasing of aircraft. The island, located between Great Britain and Ireland, is a self-governing territory that is under British sovereignty although not part of the United Kingdom.
“It’s simply not fair that some individuals and companies can get away with not paying the correct amount of VAT on products like yachts and aircraft,” European Taxation Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in a statement.
Italy and the UK have two months to respond to the letters of notice before they get a warning. In the excise duty case, Italy will have two months to convince the Commission or be taken to court.
Cyprus, Malta and Greece were targeted by the Commission for similar yacht VAT breaches in March and have subsequently said they would revise their legislation.

Topics: Italy Private jets

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
How EU tax crackdown will affect UAE, Bahrain and Tunisia
0
World
Seoul taxi-drivers rally against plans for carpool service

Latest updates

Saudi border guards thwart attempts to smuggle more than half a ton of hashish during the month of zero
0
Trump, Macron may clash on European defense in Paris talks
0
EU warns Italy, Isle of Man over yachts, private jets tax breaks
0
Sri Lanka president dissolves Parliament, calls for election
0
Forestation project launched in Al-Ahsa
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.