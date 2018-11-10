You are here

  • Home
  • The man who would be king, eventually: Prince Charles turns 70
﻿

The man who would be king, eventually: Prince Charles turns 70

1 / 4
This file photo taken on September 06, 1997 shows (L to R) The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walking outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales, 06 September. (AFP)
2 / 4
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) and his wife Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit Osei Tutu II, the Asantahene or king of Ghana's Asante people, at Manhyia palace in Kumasi, Ghana on November 4, 2018. (AFP)
3 / 4
Members of the Royal Family (L-R) Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (with Princess Charlotte and Prince George) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 9, 2018. (AFP)
4 / 4
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales waves to well-wishers during a visit to Salisbury in south-west England on June 22, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

The man who would be king, eventually: Prince Charles turns 70

  • Charles was made Prince of Wales at a grand ceremony in 1969
  • Official figures show his recent overseas tours were the most expensive taken by the royals
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: When Prince Charles, who turns 70 next week, becomes king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, he will have waited longer than any of his predecessors to head a royal family that dates back 1,000 years.
Some monarchists fear, and republicans hope, he will be a poor king. His admirers believe his wisdom, thoughtfulness and concerns for conservation and the environment will win him the public support he deserves.
Overshadowing it all is his late first wife, Princes Diana, the acrimonious end to their marriage, and the enduring hostility in some quarters to his second wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
“You are accused of being controversial just because you are trying to draw attention to things that aren’t necessarily part of the conventional viewpoint,” Charles said in an interview with GQ magazine in September.
“My problem is I find there are too many things that need doing or battling on behalf of.”
Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Earl of Chester, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland was born at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 14, 1948.
He was four when his grandfather George VI died and his mother ascended to the throne at the age of 25. The following year, Charles watched with his grandmother and aunt, the late Princess Margaret, as Elizabeth was crowned queen of 16 realms.
He despised his remote Scottish school, Gordonstoun, which his father also attended, but was the first royal heir to get a degree after studying at Cambridge University.
Charles was made Prince of Wales at a grand ceremony in 1969. But at 92 his mother remains in good health with no plans to abdicate, so his wait goes on.
For his critics, and even some monarchists who think he will bring disaster upon the House of Windsor, that is no bad thing.
“Frankly we’re very lucky he hasn’t been king, because whereas the queen has been the most exemplary monarch and has kept the monarchy much in people’s esteem, I think Charles would undermine it,” said Tom Bower, author of ‘Rebel Prince’, an unauthorized biography.
Such unflattering biographies portray Charles as an arrogant, weak man who enjoys the trappings of luxury — he has his own royal harpist — is intolerant of criticism, and is a devotee of oddball theories.
Charles declined to be interviewed for this article.

“HE’S COMPLICATED“
Charles’ supporters say he is easy quarry, with every action and utterance scrutinized by an often unsympathetic media.
“When you’re in his very exposed public position, loyalty and disloyalty is a quite complex situation,” said a former senior aide who worked with the prince for many years.
He said detractors simply chose to view Charles’s characteristics in a bad light.
“There’s a whole load of stuff that is just not true,” the former aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. “Bower’s only spoken to people with a grievance.”
So what is he really like?
“He’s complicated. I’ve rarely met anyone so curious about the world as him and eager to know what’s going on and why. More than anything, he’s got this drive, he’s phenomenally hard-working,” the ex-aide said.
Simon Lewis, the queen’s communications secretary from 1998 to 2001, described Charles as full of enthusiasm, committed, with a “wicked sense of humor.”
“If you are a public figure ... if you put your head above the parapet then you get criticism,” Lewis told Reuters.
Friends and foes speak of his devotion to duty. The prince’s working day starts at breakfast — he doesn’t have lunch — and finishes near midnight, every day. The ex-aide said he got a work-related call from Charles on Christmas Day.
In private, Charles is passionate about arts, culture, theater, literature, opera and pop — he’s also a big fan of Leonard Cohen.
Happiest in his garden, he’s loves Shakespeare, paints watercolors and has written children’s books. He can be fun but also short-tempered and demanding, the former aide said.

LIFE OF LUXURY?
Official figures show his recent overseas tours were the most expensive taken by the royals.
“He’s ... intent on a very, very hyper-luxurious way of life, flying by private jet, (using the) royal train,” said Bower, whose says his book was based on interviews with 120 people, many of whom worked for the royals.
Charles rejects such claims.
“Oh, don’t believe all that crap,” he told an Australian radio station in April when asked if it was true he traveled with his own toilet seat as Bower described.
But he can still put on a regal show: If he entertains, there is beautiful food, wine and service.
“He thinks that’s right for the Prince of Wales and I think people would be disappointed if it wasn’t,” the ex-aide said.

INTERFERING
It is not just his lifestyle that attracts umbrage.
His campaigning for causes such as the environment and climate change has led to accusations he is interfering in matters that British royals should avoid.
However, Charles has said it would be “criminally negligent” not to use his position to help people and his role has allowed him to express strong views. That would be impossible for a monarch, who under Britain’s unwritten constitution, must remain apolitical.
“There’s a whole of lot of things I have tried to focus on over all these years that I felt needed attention, not everybody else did, but maybe now some years later they’re beginning to realize that what I was trying to say was not quite as dotty as they thought,” Charles said in an interview with younger son Harry in 2017.
His supporters say his causes — such as helping disadvantaged young people find work, and inter-faith dialogue — are often prescient and show concern for his fellow countrymen.
He acknowledges he has challenged orthodox views. He has long railed against a throwaway economic model that has polluted the world’s oceans with plastic, now a mainstream concern.
But other views, such as his support for complementary medicine, still attract scorn.
In 2013, it was revealed he had held 36 meetings with government ministers over three years, while two years later, Britain’s top court ruled that dozens of his letters to ministers — dubbed the ‘black spider memos’ because of his scrawled handwriting — could be released.
Topics included rural housing, food in hospitals and the fate of the Patagonian Toothfish.

DIANA
However, the issue that most fascinates the public remains Charles’s divorce from Diana, her early death in a 1997 Paris car crash and his subsequent marriage in 2005 to Camilla. Some blame Camilla for the failure of his first marriage.
Opinion polls indicate Charles’s standing has never fully recovered from damage suffered during the 1990s. A poll in January 2018 found 9 percent picked Charles as among their favorite royals.
The same poll found 54 percent had favorable opinions of the prince compared to 24 percent unfavorable. His mother and sons William and Harry are viewed favorably by more than 80 percent of Britons.
In a TV interview in 1995, Diana suggested Charles did not want to be king and was not cut out for such a “suffocating” role. Not so, say those who worked with him.
“Charles, the Prince Of Wales, is going to be the best prepared monarch probably in history and I think he’ll be a very good king,” Lewis said.
Although Charles is loath to talk about becoming monarch, as it will mean the death of his mother, behind the scenes well-prepared plans for the occasion — codenamed Operation London Bridge — are ready.
Until then, his unique life as heir will go on.
“People rightly talk about the privilege and the money and the palaces and the Bentleys,” the prince’s former aide said. “It is a privilege, but it carries a great burden. I would never wish that life on anyone.”

Topics: British prince Charles Britain's Prince Charles Prince of Wales

Related

0
Middle-East
Prince of Wales visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi
0
Lifestyle
Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at royal wedding

Journey to the afterlife: Indonesia’s Toraja live among the dead

This photo taken on September 11, 2018 shows the entrance to a burial cave in Londa in Tana Toraja regency, where wooden dolls known as Tau Tau are dressed in Torajan traditional clothes and displayed to represent deceased nobility. (AFP)
Updated 48 min 24 sec ago
AFP
0

Journey to the afterlife: Indonesia’s Toraja live among the dead

  • Traditionally the embalming process involved sour vinegar and tea leaves but these days families usually inject a formaldehyde solution into the corpse
  • The Indonesian government is trying to promote Torajan death rituals as part of ambitious plans to boost tourism across the sprawling Southeast Asian archipelago
Updated 48 min 24 sec ago
AFP
0

LA’BO, Indonesia: Martha Kande’s family lived with her greying, shrivelled corpse at their home in Indonesia for seven months, as they prepared an elaborate funeral that is central to the Toraja people’s centuries-old death rituals.
“We keep the body in a coffin at home,” Meyske Latuihamallo, the 81-year-old woman’s granddaughter, told AFP.
“But it’s kept open before they are buried because we see them as sick so they are brought food and drink every day.”
Torajans — an ethnic group that numbers about a million people on Sulawesi island — have few qualms when it comes to talking with an embalmed corpse, dressing them up, brushing their hair or even taking pictures with a mummified relative.
Traditionally the embalming process involved sour vinegar and tea leaves but these days families usually inject a formaldehyde solution into the corpse.
“After a week, there’s no odour anymore,” local tourist guide Lisa Saba Palloan told AFP.
It may seem a ghoulish practice to some: living side-by-side with an embalmed body for months — or even years — before paying homage in a ritualistic display of blood and guts.
But the Toraja believe that a person is only dead — and their soul freed — after an elaborate funeral known as “Rambu Solo.”

Wild boars howled and blood poured from a sacrificial buffalo’s throat as Kande’s family prepared her mummified body for the afterlife.
Following the five-day ceremony, the octogenarian was placed in one of the many burial caves scattered around the mountainous region, where skeletal remains are arranged by social hierarchy.
They sit alongside wooden dolls in traditional clothing, representing deceased nobility, while some bodies are kept in coffins that hang from steep cliffs — owing to limited space.
“These are the customs of our ancestors,” said Kande’s 72-year-old nephew Johanes Singkali.
“We maintain them to preserve these traditions and keep them sacred from outside influences.”
Although most Torajans are Christian — a product of Dutch colonialism — they have held onto earlier traditions rooted in animiztic beliefs.
The more elaborate a funeral the more likely the person’s spirit will reach the level of the gods.
But it comes at a cost.
As many as 100 buffalo could be slaughtered for a noble person, while as few as eight will suffice for a middle-class Torajan.
Funerals can set a family back up to two billion rupiah ($133,000) — an extravagant amount in a country where more than half the population live on less than $5.50 a day, according to the World Bank.
“We used to be animizts, so we buried people with boars and buffalos to offer the spirits on the way to the afterlife,” Singkali said.
“It costs a lot and there are a lot of preparations while all the relatives living outside Toraja must come too.”

Hundreds gathered in La’Bo village for Kande’s spiritual send-off, along with dozens of picture-snapping tourists.
Her body was put into a red coffin — in the form of a traditional, boat-shaped house — which was then placed in front of her home.
Relatives clad in black dragged dozens of pigs into the center of the village for slaughter as family members danced.
At midday, a prized buffalo was led out onto a blue tarpaulin where its throat was slit — confirming the woman’s death — and the carcass butchered for a big dinner to follow.
Finally Kande’s coffin was carried around the neighborhood in a symbolic goodbye.
It’s not for the squeamish, but American visitor Ellie Eshleman took a philosophical view.
“I am passionate about death,” the 29-year-old said.
“I would like to help restore it to its spiritual place in the Western world. So, I came here to see their death customs and how it can be a time of celebration.”

The Indonesian government is trying to promote Torajan death rituals as part of ambitious plans to boost tourism across the sprawling Southeast Asian archipelago.
While the Toraja region draws tens of thousands of tourists annually, it is a fraction of the millions who descend on holiday hotspot Bali.
Growing Toraja tourism faces several hurdles, although opposition from locals does not appear to be among them.
Rather, poor infrastructure and the absence of a major airport in the highland region make travel difficult.
Furthermore, it is difficult to plan a trip to see a Rambu Solo ceremony because dates can change as families struggle to save enough money for one.
But many visitors are still willing to take a chance and drive for hours from the nearest major airport to see one of the world’s most unique funeral rites.
“Toraja is a piece of heaven on earth,” said Harli Patriatno, North Toraja’s head of culture and tourism.
“Its natural beauty combined with the Toraja people’s spiritualism and funeral rites is extraordinary.”

Topics: Indonesia Torajans

Related

0
Science & Technology
Google launches tool to manage ‘digital afterlife’
0
World
Begging in Beijing? Pakistan sacks state TV chief after broadcast gaffe

Latest updates

Saudi border guards thwart attempts to smuggle more than half a ton of hashish during the month of zero
0
The man who would be king, eventually: Prince Charles turns 70
0
Trump, Macron may clash on European defense in Paris talks
0
EU warns Italy, Isle of Man over yachts, private jets tax breaks
0
Sri Lanka president dissolves Parliament, calls for election
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.