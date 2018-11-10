You are here

  • Home
  • Blackberry in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance — Business Insider
﻿

Blackberry in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance — Business Insider

The new BlackBerry Key2 smartphone is seen at a product launch event for the device in Manhattan in New York, US, June 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 November 2018
Reuters
0

Blackberry in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance — Business Insider

  • BlackBerry and Cylance did not immediately respond to requests for comment
Updated 10 November 2018
Reuters
0

CALIFORNIA: BlackBerry Ltd. is in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance Inc. for as much as $1.5 billion, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Irvine, California-based Cylance develops AI-based products to prevent cyberattacks on companies and recently considered filing for an IPO, according to the report. (https://read.bi/2SYzvM9)
A deal could be announced as soon as next week, Business Insider reported citing sources, who cautioned the deal could still fall apart.
BlackBerry and Cylance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Topics: blackberry

Related

0
Business & Economy
BlackBerry quarterly results beat on software strength
0
Business & Economy
Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to use BlackBerry software

Apple says it found issues with some iPhone X and MacBook devices

Apple iPhone X mobile phones are seen at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai, India July 27, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 November 2018
Reuters
0

Apple says it found issues with some iPhone X and MacBook devices

  • iPhone X may experience touch issues due to a component failure
Updated 10 November 2018
Reuters
0

CALIFORNIA: Apple Inc. said on Friday it had found some issues affecting some of its iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook pro products and said the company would fix them free of charge.
The repair offers are the latest in a string of product quality problems over the past year even as Apple has raised prices for most of its laptops, tablets and phones to new heights. Its top-end iPhones now sell for as much as $1,449 and its best iPad goes for as much as $1,899.
Apple said displays on iPhone X, which came out in 2017 with a starting price of $999, may experience touch issues due to a component failure, adding it would replace those parts for free. The company said it only affects the original iPhone X, which has been superseded by the iPhone XS and XR released this autumn.
The screens on affected phones may not respond correctly to touch or it could react even without being touched, the Cupertino, California-based company said.
For the 13-inch MacBook Pro computers, it said an issue may result in data loss and failure of the storage drive. Apple said it would service those affected drives.
Only a limited number of 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives in 13-inch MacBook Pro units sold between June 2017 and June 2018 were affected, Apple said https://apple.co/2AXkeEw on its website.
Last year, Apple began a massive battery replacement program after it conceded that a software update intended to help some iPhone models deal with aging batteries slowed down the performance of the phones. The battery imbroglio resulted in inquires from US lawmakers.
In June, Apple said it would offer free replacements for the keyboards in some MacBook and MacBook Pro models. The keyboards, which Apple introduced in laptops starting in 2015, had generated complaints on social media for how much noise they made while typing and for malfunctioning unexpectedly. Apple changed the design of the keyboard this year, adding a layer of silicone underneath the keys. 

Topics: Apple Inc iPhone X

Related

0
Business & Economy
Apple cancels production boost for iPhone XR — Nikkei
0
Business & Economy
India iPhone sales to fall for first time in four years: researchers

Latest updates

Turkey ammunition depot blast kills 4 soldiers, wounded 20
0
Minister: Britain may not get a deal with the EU
0
Rouhani: New US sanctions have no effect on Iran economy
0
Seoul says 2 Koreas complete disarming 22 guard posts
0
US and others denounce dissolution of Sri Lanka parliament as undemocratic
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.