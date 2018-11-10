You are here

﻿

Trump’s new move to limit asylum challenged in court

Migrants who cross illegally are generally arrested and often seek asylum or some other form of protection. (AFP)
  • The American Civil Liberties Union and other legal groups swiftly sued in federal court in Northern California to block the regulations, arguing the measures were illegal
  • About 70,000 people per year who enter the country illegally claim asylum
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to deny asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally, tightening the border as caravans of Central Americans slowly approach the United States. The plan was immediately challenged in court.
Trump invoked the same powers he used last year to impose a travel ban that was upheld by the Supreme Court. The new regulations are intended to circumvent laws stating that anyone is eligible for asylum no matter how he or she enters the country. About 70,000 people per year who enter the country illegally claim asylum, officials said.
“We need people in our country, but they have to come in legally,” Trump said Friday as he departed for Paris.
The American Civil Liberties Union and other legal groups swiftly sued in federal court in Northern California to block the regulations, arguing the measures were illegal.
“The president is simply trying to run roughshod over Congress’s decision to provide asylum to those in danger regardless of the manner of one’s entry,” said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt.
The litigation also seeks to put the new rules on hold while the case progresses.
The regulations go into effect Saturday. They would be in place for at least three months but could be extended, and don’t affect people already in the country. The Justice Department said in a statement the regulations were lawful.
Trump’s announcement was the latest push to enforce a hard-line stance on immigration through regulatory changes and presidential orders, bypassing Congress, which has not passed any immigration law reform. But those efforts have been largely thwarted by legal challenges and, in the case of family separations this year, stymied by a global outcry that prompted Trump to retreat.
Officials said the asylum law changes are meant to funnel migrants through official border crossings for speedy rulings instead of having them try to circumvent such crossings on the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border. The US Border Patrol says it apprehended more than 50,000 people crossing illegally in October, setting a new high this year, though illegal crossings are well below historical highs from previous decades.
But the busy ports of entry already have long lines and waits, forcing immigration officials to tell some migrants to turn around and come back to make their claims. Backlogs have become especially bad in recent months at crossings in California, Arizona and Texas, with some people waiting five weeks to try to claim asylum at San Diego’s main crossing.
“The arrival of large numbers ... will contribute to the overloading of our immigration and asylum system and to the release of thousands ... into the interior of the United States,” Trump said in the proclamation, calling it a crisis.
Administration officials said those denied asylum under the proclamation may be eligible for similar forms of protection if they fear returning to their countries, though they would be subject to a tougher threshold. Those forms of protection include “withholding of removal” — which is similar to asylum, but doesn’t allow for green cards or bringing families — or protection under the United Nations Convention Against Torture.
Homeland Security officials said they were adding staffing at the border crossings to manage the expected crush, but it’s not clear how migrants, specifically families, would be held as their cases are adjudicated. Family detention centers are largely at capacity. Trump has said he wanted to erect “tent cities,” but nothing has been funded.
The US is also working with Mexico in an effort to send some migrants back across the border. Right now, laws allow only Mexican nationals to be swiftly returned and increasingly those claiming asylum are from Central America.
Trump pushed immigration issues hard in the days leading up to Tuesday’s midterm elections, railing against the caravans that are still hundreds of miles from the border.
He has made little mention of the issue since the election, but has sent troops to the border in response. As of Thursday, there were more than 5,600 US troops deployed to the border mission, with about 550 actually working on the border in Texas.
Trump also suggested he’d revoke the right to citizenship for babies born to non-US citizens on American soil and erect massive “tent cities” to detain migrants. Those issues were not addressed by the regulations. But Trump insisted the citizenship issue would be pushed through.
“We’re signing it. We’re doing it,” he said.
The administration has long said immigration officials are drowning in asylum cases partly because people falsely claim asylum and then live in the US with work permits. In 2017, the US fielded more than 330,000 asylum claims, nearly double the number two years earlier and surpassing Germany as highest in the world.
Migrants who cross illegally are generally arrested and often seek asylum or some other form of protection. Claims have spiked in recent years and the immigration court backlog has more than doubled to 1.1 million cases in about two years, Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse reported this week. Generally, only about 20 percent of applicants are approved.
It’s unclear how many people en route to the US will even make it to the border. Roughly 5,000 migrants — more than 1,700 under the age of 18 — sheltered in a Mexico City sports complex decided to depart Friday for the northern city of Tijuana, opting for the longer but likely safer route to the US border.
Similar caravans have gathered regularly over the years and have generally dwindled by the time they reach the southern border, particularly to Tijuana. Most have passed largely unnoticed.

Wind respite may help Southern California wildfire fight

  • The two fires erupted on Thursday as much of the state found itself under red flag warnings of extreme fire danger because of dry weather and blowing winds
  • The fire spread so fast and so furiously that hard-pressed firefighters couldn’t be everywhere at once
THOUSAND OAKS, California: Firefighters hoped a narrow window of calm on Saturday would give them a chance to block Southern California wildfires that have marched on an inexorable path of destruction toward the sea.
Winds that drove the flames through bone-dry hills and canyons north and west of downtown Los Angeles were expected to die down until Sunday, when they would build again to 35 mph with even higher gusts, forecasters predicted.
In less than two days, the Hill and Woolsey fires had destroyed more than 150 homes and prompted evacuation orders for more than 250,000 people, fire officials said.
The lull Saturday would give firefighters a chance to control the edges of the blaze and to swap fire crews, replacing firefighters who had worked for two days without rest, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said.
But with the winds returning, it’s likely more homes would be lost, Osby warned. “There’s not going to be any relief in this firefight,” he said.
By late Friday night, the smaller Hill fire’s advance had halted, but the Woolsey fire continued to surge. In a matter of hours it doubled in size — turning well over 54 square miles (141 square kilometers) into ash and fields of glowing red embers.
The two fires erupted on Thursday as much of the state found itself under red flag warnings of extreme fire danger because of dry weather and blowing winds.
In Northern California, a wildfire incinerated most of the town of Paradise, population 30,000. Nine people died — some in their cars as they tried to flee the racing flames. The state’s most destructive fire in at least a century had grown Friday to nearly 140 square miles (362 square kilometers) and had destroyed more than 6,700 structures, almost all of them homes.
President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration providing federal funds to help firefighters battling the blaze in Butte County northeast of San Francisco and the southern wildfires in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
In the south, flames leapt and raged from Thousand Oaks south through the northwestern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles and appeared headed inexorably toward the Pacific Ocean.
Thousand Oaks already was reeling from a gunman’s slaughter of a dozen people at a local bar only days earlier when it found itself under siege from the fire, which raged on both sides of the city and shut down part of the main freeway into town.
“It’s devastating. It’s like ‘welcome to hell,’ ” resident Cynthia Ball said about the dual disasters while she was outside the teen center serving as a shelter for evacuees. “I don’t even know what to say. It’s like we’re all walking around kind of in a trance.”
Three-quarters of the city of 130,000 was under evacuation orders — and that likely included people affected by the shooting, Thousand Oaks Mayor Andy Fox said.
The entire coastal enclave of Malibu also was under evacuation orders, with Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West and Guillermo del Toro among numerous celebrities forced to abandon their homes. The Woolsey blaze also destroyed the home of “Dr. Strange” director Scott Derrickson and the historic Paramount Ranch where HBO’s “Westworld” and many other shows have been filmed.
But the flames didn’t discriminate, burning everything from mobile homes to mansions. The fire spread so fast and so furiously that hard-pressed firefighters couldn’t be everywhere at once.
Residents took matters into their own hands. Televised news reports showed people trying to save a mansion by hurling buckets of water from a swimming pool onto burning brush over a fence. In Westlake Village, two men with shovels struggled to dig a firebreak in front of a line of burning brush.
Firefighters pleaded with people to heed mandatory evacuation orders. Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said some firefighters were “literally pulling people out of burning homes.”
“Even though the wind has died down, stay on guard,” he urged. “We’re in the seventh year of a drought. Our weather conditions out there, and our fuel conditions are absolutely right for fire ... when we ask you to leave, please leave early.”
In West Hills, David Fink decided to stay and watch his house. He was caught by surprise when sparks and embers from the furiously burning foothills above him began igniting all around the San Fernando Valley neighborhood.
“It was 10 minutes, it was some little bit of embers, and things like that and then it just went wild and exploded, from ridge to ridge and then all the way around here...we were surrounded,” Fink told KABC-TV.
“The wind came up and it was just raining (embers) and I was just burning on my arms,” he said.
He used a garden hose to douse most of the embers. But by nightfall several homes had burned and authorities had ordered an evacuation.
At the Vallecito mobile home park for seniors in Newbury Park, the fire came so quickly that residents had no time to gather medications and documents. With flames bearing down, firefighters carried people from homes and put them in empty seats of their neighbors’ cars, said Carol Napoli, 74.
Napoli left with her friend, the friend’s son and her mother who is in her 90s and had to leave behind her oxygen tank.
“We drove through flames to get out. They had us in like a caravan,” Napoli said. “My girlfriend was driving. She said, ‘I don’t know if I can do this ...’ Her son said, ‘Mom you have to, you have to drive through the flames.’ “
Rich McMillen, 72, had put a few belongings in his car when he noticed smoke picking up and saw flames in the distance. By the time a cellphone alert told him to evacuate, the flames were nearly upon the trailer park, burning on a hillside.
“You could feel the heat from the flames,” said McMillen, who returned Friday and found his home intact but stinking of smoke.

