Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country where video consumption of all kinds is soaring. (File/AFP)
  • Netflix India scored a big hit in July with the release of “Sacred Games”, a hard-boiled thriller built around Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan
  • Netflix currently has more than 130 million subscribers worldwide, with India market projected to bring in 100 million subscribers more
SINGAPORE: Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings said that the streaming video company had no plans for cheaper prices in the hotly competitive India market and that an executive’s comments suggesting otherwise had been “misunderstood.”
In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Hastings noted that Netflix had three price tiers in India: 500 rupees ($6.90) for a basic plan, 650 ($9.00) for a standard plan and 800 rupees ($11) for premium. Those prices are only modestly lower than what the company charges in the United States.
But in India, Hastings said, “we see the typical mix across these three plans that we see in many other countries like the US, which would indicate that we don’t have a pricing issue. Because if it was, everyone would be on the lower price plan.”
When asked directly if that meant the company had no plans for lower prices in India, he said: “Correct.”
Hastings’ comments followed a Singapore event where the company introduced 17 new original productions for Asia, including nine for India. He said local production was a key driver of new subscribers in India and elsewhere, but he declined to provide specific figures on Asia subscriber numbers and growth.
Netflix launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country where video consumption of all kinds is soaring. It scored a big hit in July with the release of “Sacred Games”, a hard-boiled thriller built around Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.
Local industry players, however, say Netflix’s prices will make it hard to compete against domestic competitors like 21st Century Fox-backed Hotstar, Amazon’s Prime Video and satellite TV provider Tata Sky.
But Hastings said Netflix could still thrive amid cheaper options.
“Now it is true that Youtube is free, and Amazon is basically free, and cable is extremely inexpensive because it’s ad-supported. To some degree that creates a consumer expectation,” he said. But he added that the cost of Netflix in India was “like going to the movie theater 2-3 tickets a month, but you get to watch a lot more.”
Pricing experiments
Following Netflix’s October earnings announcement, chief product officer Greg Peters said: “We’ll experiment with other pricing models, not only for India, but around the world that will allow us to broaden access by providing a pricing tier that sits below our current lowest tier.”
That was widely understood to signal that a low-price plan was coming to India. But Hastings said that was not the case.
“It got misunderstood as a decision that we are going to have lower prices in India, which is not something we are particularly contemplating,” he said.
Hastings acknowledged the limitations of the current pricing strategy in a country where per-capita income is a tenth of that in the United States.
“It’s true that if you’re trying to get to a billion households, that probably wouldn’t work,” he said. “But if you’re focused on English-language, English-entertainment households, there is a much higher income.”
He called the high-end focus “a practical, realistic” place to start and that the company eventually hoped to target a broader audience.
Netflix currently has more than 130 million subscribers worldwide. Hastings has said the India market could deliver the next 100 million subscribers.

Facebook refuses Singapore request to remove post after critical website blocked

Updated 10 November 2018
Reuters
0

Facebook refuses Singapore request to remove post after critical website blocked

  • Singapore's media regulator said “Facebook has indicated that they will not accede” to its request
  • The report was against an online article by an Australia-based independent blogger about Singapore banks and Malaysia’s scandal-linked 1MDB state fund
Updated 10 November 2018
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Facebook has rejected a Singapore government request to remove a post of an online article that the government said was “false and malicious,” prompting its Law Ministry to say the case illustrated the need to introduce legislation to stop fake news.
Singapore’s central bank said on Friday it had filed a police report against an online article by an Australia-based independent blogger about Singapore banks and Malaysia’s scandal-linked 1MDB state fund.
Web access in Singapore to the website of the States Times Review (STR) has been blocked by Internet service providers as directed by Singapore’s telecom and media regulator IMDA, which said it had determined the website carried prohibited content.
“IMDA has assessed that the article undermined public confidence in the integrity of the Singapore Government and is objectionable on grounds of public interest,” Infocommm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a statement.
STR articles on its Facebook page remained available.
The IMDA asked Facebook to take down a post of the article but “Facebook has indicated that they will not accede to IMDA’s request,” it said in a separate statement on Saturday.
Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.
Singapore’s Ministry of Law said “Facebook has declined to take down a post that is clearly false, defamatory and attacks Singapore, using falsehoods,” which illustrated the need to introduce legislation fighting fake news.
“FB (Facebook) cannot be relied upon to filter falsehoods or protect Singapore from a false information campaign,” it said in a statement.
Singapore’s parliament has been debating measures to tackle the threat of fake news including introducing legislation.
The Straits Times Review was founded and is run by a Singaporean political activist Alex Tan, who is based in Australia. It carries articles that are critical of Singapore’s leaders and its ruling People’s Action Party.
Tan said in a post on his Facebook page late on Friday that he had decided to suspend activities on the website because “it lost a channel to reach Singaporeans.”
He also said he would stop writing and his Facebook page would shut down in two weeks, but the move was not because of pressure from the Singapore government.
Tan could not be reached for comment.
Phil Robertson, Asia’s deputy director of Human Rights Watch, which has been critical of Singapore’s laws limiting critical speech and peaceful assembly, said the Singapore government was engaged in bullying tactics against STR.
“If a story is inaccurate, Singapore should refute it with facts, not shoot the messenger. Actions like these show that when it comes to media freedom, Singapore is no better than repressive regimes like Vietnam or Laos,” Robertson said. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the article was “false and malicious, and impugned the integrity of MAS as a financial regulator.”
“The article is baseless and defamatory,” MAS said.
Malaysian state fund 1Malaysian Development Berhad (1MDB) is at the center of various international investigations into missing funds. The US Justice Department says an estimated $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund by high-level 1MDB officials between 2009 and 2014.
Former Prime Minister Najib Razak, ousted in an election in May, faces multiple corruption charges in Malaysia in relation to the investigation. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.
The MAS has fined both domestic and foreign banks following a two-year probe for breaching anti-money laundering laws in connection to 1MDB transactions and shut down the local units of two banks.
It has also issued prohibition orders against several people linked to the case.

