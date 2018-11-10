You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey ammunition depot blast kills 7 soldiers, wounded 20
﻿

Turkey ammunition depot blast kills 7 soldiers, wounded 20

25 soldiers were wounded and seven others were missing following an unexplained accident during the firing of heavy weapons ammunition. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
0

Turkey ammunition depot blast kills 7 soldiers, wounded 20

  • 25 soldiers were wounded and seven others were missing following an unexplained accident during the firing of heavy weapons ammunition.
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the incident involved an ammunition depot explosion and resulted in seven deaths
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
0

ANKARA, Turkey:  Turkey's president said Saturday that at least seven soldiers were killed and 25 others wounded in an explosion at an ammunition depot at a base in the southeast.
The Defense Ministry previously said on Friday that 25 soldiers were wounded and seven others were missing following an unexplained accident during the firing of heavy weapons ammunition. The blast occurred at a base in Hakkari province, bordering Iraq and Iran. The base is mainly used for operations targeting outlawed Kurdish rebels.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — speaking at a memorial marking the 80th anniversary of the death of the Turkish republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — said the incident involved an ammunition depot explosion and resulted in four deaths. He later told reporters before departing for Paris that seven soldiers were killed and 25 others were wounded in the explosion.
Four of the wounded were in serious condition and were being evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Ankara, Erdogan said. The others were hospitalized in Hakkari province.
The president said the cause of the blast was under investigation.
It wasn't clear if the explosion occurred during training or a clash against rebels.

Topics: Turkey Ankara

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey orders 103 soldiers arrested in Gulen probe
0
Middle-East
Turkey: 25 soldiers hurt by exploding ordnance, 7 missing

Extremists kill 8 Syria troops near truce zone: monitor

Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
0

Extremists kill 8 Syria troops near truce zone: monitor

Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
0
BEIRUT: Extremists have killed at least eight Syrian government troops near a planned buffer zone around the country’s last major rebel bastion, a monitor said on Saturday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack took place late on Friday in the north of Hama province near the planned buffer zone around rebel-held territory in neighboring Idlib.
The attack was led by fighters of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, an alliance led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda branch which is the dominant force in Idlib, the Britain-based monitoring group said.
“An assault by HTS targeted a Syrian regime position on the outskirts of the de-militarised zone” and was followed by clashes in which eight regime forces were killed, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP. Two extremists also died.
The de-militarised zone was announced by rebel backer Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow in September to separate government troops from rebel fighters in Idlib and adjacent areas.
Under the deal, the rebels were supposed to have removed all heavy weapons from the buffer zone by October 10 but skirmishes have continued to pit regime forces against extremists and other insurgents on the ground.
Rebel factions have said they withdrew their heavy weapons from the zone but HTS and other hard-line groups have refused to pull out their fighters.
The deadly extremists assault came hours after government troops killed 23 fighters of a formerly US-backed rebel group inside the planned buffer zone.
Idlib and some adjacent areas are the last major rebel bastion in Syria, where the Russian-backed government has in recent months retaken much of the territory it had lost since the civil war erupted.
It had threatened an assault on rebel territory around Idlib, which is home to some three million people, but the truce deal struck by Russia and Turkey averted it.
Aid organizations had warned that a fully-fledged offensive on Idlib could spark the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the civil war so far.
More than 360,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since the conflict erupted with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

Latest updates

Extremists kill 8 Syria troops near truce zone: monitor
0
As Delhi smog hits ‘severe’ level, city chief under fire after reports he is abroad
0
Lebanon’s Aoun vows to find solution over government impasse
0
560 woman register to enter flashpoint Indian temple
0
US grants Iraq 45-day waiver over Iran sanctions to import gas, electricity: US Embassy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.