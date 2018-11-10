You are here

Turkish air strikes ‘neutralize’ 15 Kurdish militants in Iraq

Turkish military said the militants were believed to be preparing to carry out an attack. (File/AFP)
Reuters
  • The air strikes carried out on Friday targeted the Gara, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq
  • Turkey regularly carries out air strikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the group is based in the Qandil mountains
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Airstrikes by Turkish warplanes have “neutralized” 15 militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the military said on Twitter on Saturday, destroying hideouts and armories belonging to the group.
The Turkish army uses the phrase neutralize when it has killed, captured or wounded combatants.
The air strikes carried out on Friday targeted the Gara, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, Turkish military said, adding that the militants were believed to be preparing to carry out an attack.
“Fifteen armed members of the separatist terror organization, who were in preparations for an attack to military bases, were neutralized, hideouts and armories were destroyed by air strikes carried out on Nov. 9,” the military said, using the term it applies to the PKK.
Turkey regularly carries out air strikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the group is based in the Qandil mountains.
The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Turkey, has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast that has killed some 40,000 people.

Lebanon’s Aoun vows to find solution over government impasse

Reuters
Lebanon’s Aoun vows to find solution over government impasse

  • Lebanese President Michel Aoun said “the matter requires bravery and patience to reach the end”
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday a solution would be found to a political row that is blocking the formation of a new national unity government more than six months after a general election.
“The matter requires bravery and patience to reach the end, but we will find the solution because waiting is a waste of time,” a statement from the presidency cited Aoun as saying. Aoun said no effort would be spared to resolve the problem.

