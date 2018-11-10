You are here

  • Home
  • 560 woman register to enter flashpoint Indian temple
﻿

560 woman register to enter flashpoint Indian temple

Women devotees were not allowed to enter Sabarimala hilltop temple before the controversial Supreme Court ruling. (AFP)
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
0

560 woman register to enter flashpoint Indian temple

  • India’s Supreme Court in September ruled that all females should be allowed into the Sabarimala hilltop temple in the southern state of Kerala
  • The temple opens again on November 17 for a Hindu festival period lasting 41 days
Updated 39 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: A new standoff between Hindu traditionalists and Indian police over a flashpoint shrine is looming next week, with 560 women reportedly registering to visit the side when it reopens on November 17.
India’s Supreme Court in September ruled that all females should be allowed into the Sabarimala hilltop temple in the southern state of Kerala, and not just those under 10 or over 50 as before.
But when the temple reopened in mid-October, a handful of women who wanted to go were prevented by hard-liners, who also threw stones at police and assaulted journalists.
Police later detained around 2,000 people. The protesters’ anger reflected an old but still prevalent view in some areas of India that connects menstruation with impurity.
The temple opens again on November 17 for a Hindu festival period lasting 41 days, and some 300,000 people have registrated to visit — including some 560 woman, media reports said.
Police said that several thousand extra officers would be deployed and that tighter restrictions will be in place in an attempt to avoid clashes.
“Now, private vehicles will only be able to get to Nilackal, the first base camp, after getting prior passes (permission) from the local police,” Pramod Kumar, Kerala police spokesman told AFP.
The people will have to board government buses from there to Pamba, the next base camp around 20 kilometers (12 miles) away, before they start their on-foot climb to the top of the hill.
The Hindu daily said that Kerala police are considering using a military helicopter to take women to the hilltop site. In October women could not even begin ascending because of the protests.
Before the re-opening, on Tuesday the Supreme Court is due to hear review challenges against its earlier verdict. More than a dozen complaints have been filed.

Topics: India hindu

Related

0
World
Flashpoint Indian temple closes without admitting women
0
World
Indian temple priests turn back women, defying court ruling

Indonesia stops search for victims of Lion Air crash

Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

Indonesia stops search for victims of Lion Air crash

  • Authorities will still search for the Lion Air flight’s second black box, the cockpit voice recorder
  • 196 body bags containing human remains had been retrieved and 77 victims identified after forensic examination
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia authorities said on Saturday they had stopped the search for victims of a plane crash that killed all 189 people on board, but would keep looking for the Lion Air flight’s second black box, the cockpit voice recorder.
“There is nowhere left to search and we have stopped finding victims’ bodies,” Muhammad Syaugi, the head of the national search and rescue agency (Basarnas) told media. “We will limit our operations to monitoring.”
The nearly new Boeing Co. 737 MAX passenger plane crashed into the sea on Oct. 29 just minutes after taking off from Jakarta en route to Bangka island near Sumatra.
Syaugi said 196 body bags containing human remains had been retrieved and 77 victims identified after forensic examination.
Authorities have downloaded data from one of the black boxes found last week, the flight data recorder, but are still looking for the cockpit voice recorder.
Soearjanto Tjahjono, the head of the transportation safety committee (KNKT), said finding the voice recorder would be critical to understanding the cause of the crash.
“From the black box data, we know about 70-80 percent of what happened but to 100-percent understand the cause of the accident... we need be able to know the conversation that took place in the plane’s cockpit,” he said, declining to elaborate on what the flight data recorder had revealed.
KNKT has brought in a pinger locator and a vessel capable of sucking up mud to help with the search for the voice recorder, in addition to remotely operated underwater vehicles equipped with cameras.
Tjahjono said he was worried the cockpit voice recorder may have been damaged on impact because KNKT had yet to detect any “ping” sounds that would indicate its location, as had happened with the first black box.
He said authorities were searching for 15 aircraft parts, including an “angle of attack” sensor on the aircraft, which helps the plane’s computers understand if the aircraft is stable. Investigators have said one of these sensors had provided erroneous data.
KNKT told Reuters on Wednesday that there was a problem with the sensor on the previous flight taken by the doomed plane from the island of Bali to Jakarta. One sensor had been replaced in Bali.

Topics: Indonesia Lion Air

Related

0
Business & Economy
Boeing to issue safety advice on 737 MAX after Indonesia crash
0
World
Families hold mass prayer at sea for Indonesia jet crash victims

Latest updates

560 woman register to enter flashpoint Indian temple
0
US grants Iraq 45-day waiver over Iran sanctions to import gas, electricity: US Embassy
0
Turkish air strikes ‘neutralize’ 15 Kurdish militants in Iraq
0
The Six: Middle East-based graffiti artists to watch out for
0
Lebanon’s Aoun vows to find solution over government impasse
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.