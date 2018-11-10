JEDDAH: Adverse weather conditions are due to affect various Saudi Arabian regions on Saturday.
Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to affect the Eastern Province, Qassim, Riyadh, Hail, the Northern Borders region, Madinah, Tabuk, and Al-Jawf.
Forecasters also said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Najran, Jazan, Asir, and Makkah.
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding are forecasted in the Al-Baha region on Saturday between 11a.m. and 7p.m.
Earlier on Thursday and Friday, heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Riyadh and Jeddah.
The Civil Defense urged residents to abide by safety instructions and guidelines, such as taking extra care when driving on slippery roads and avoiding low-lying flooded areas.
Adverse weather conditions due to affect various regions in Saudi Arabia
Adverse weather conditions due to affect various regions in Saudi Arabia
- Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Riyadh and Jeddah on Thursday and Friday
- The Civil Defense urged residents to take extra care when driving on slippery roads
JEDDAH: Adverse weather conditions are due to affect various Saudi Arabian regions on Saturday.