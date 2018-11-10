Adverse weather conditions due to affect various regions in Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition to independently refuel its aircraft

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition said early Saturday that it would independently refuel its own aircraft in the ongoing war in Yemen.

“In consultation with the United States, the Coalition has requested cessation of inflight refueling support,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statement credited improved capability by coalition forces for the move.

“Recently the Kingdom and the Coalition has increased its capability to independently conduct inflight refueling in Yemen.”

The statement also said the coalition hoped upcoming UN peace negotiations would lead to a settlement in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2216, which would see an end to aggression from the Iran-backed Houthi militia.