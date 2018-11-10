Adverse weather conditions due to affect various regions in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Heavy rainfall lashed Jeddah on Thursday and Friday.
  Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Riyadh and Jeddah on Thursday and Friday
  • The Civil Defense urged residents to take extra care when driving on slippery roads
JEDDAH: Adverse weather conditions are due to affect various Saudi Arabian regions on Saturday.
Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to affect the Eastern Province, Qassim, Riyadh, Hail, the Northern Borders region, Madinah, Tabuk, and Al-Jawf.
Forecasters also said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Najran, Jazan, Asir, and Makkah.
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding are forecasted in the Al-Baha region on Saturday between 11a.m. and 7p.m.
Earlier on Thursday and Friday, heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Riyadh and Jeddah.
The Civil Defense urged residents to abide by safety instructions and guidelines, such as taking extra care when driving on slippery roads and avoiding low-lying flooded areas.

Arab coalition to independently refuel its aircraft

The statement credited improved capability by coalition forces for the move.
  The statement credited improved capability by coalition forces for the move
  • The statement also said the coalition hoped upcoming UN peace negotiations would lead to a settlement
JEDDAH: The Arab coalition said early Saturday that it would independently refuel its own aircraft in the ongoing war in Yemen.
“In consultation with the United States, the Coalition has requested cessation of inflight refueling support,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The statement credited improved capability by coalition forces for the move.
“Recently the Kingdom and the Coalition has increased its capability to independently conduct inflight refueling in Yemen.”

The statement also said the coalition hoped upcoming UN peace negotiations would lead to a settlement in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2216, which would see an end to aggression from the Iran-backed Houthi militia. 

