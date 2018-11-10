Trump assures Macron that Saudi Arabia is the cornerstone of stability in the Middle East

You are here

﻿

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at Elysee presidential palace in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. (Reuters)
LONDON: US President Donald Trump assured French President Emmanuel Macron Saturday that Saudi Arabia is the cornerstone of stability in the Middle East, a French presidency source reported.
Trump also said that he refuses to allow anything to undermine the Kingdom’s stability, and emphasized Saudi Arabia’s importance as a partner of the United States.

The two presidents held a meeting at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France. 
The US and French presidents are also keen that a political solution in Yemen is found, and pushed for foundations of the solution to be laid. 
Trump assured Macron of the effectiveness of sanctions on Iran, and called for a new agreement to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons, the presidency source said.
Trump's visit kickstarts two days of events marking the centenary of the end of World War 1. Some 70 leaders will gather at 11 am Sunday (1000 GMT) at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Trump calls French president ‘good friend’ after testy tweet

  • Trump opened his latest French visit on a testy note after he unleashed an angry Twitter jab at his host as he arrived for the celebration
  • Macron said it’s “unfair to have the European security today being assured just by the United States.”
Updated 10 November 2018
AP
0

PARIS: US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron insisted they were good friends Saturday after a dustup over their comments about European security threatened to divert attention from a weekend ceremony marking 100 years since the end of World War I.

The American and French leaders, who have had somewhat of an up-and-down relationship, worked to project unity on whether Europe should create an army as they addressed reporters before going behind closed doors for talks at the Elysee Palace.

Trump opened his latest French visit on a testy note after he unleashed an angry Twitter jab at his host as he arrived for the celebration. Just as Air Force One touched down in Paris on Friday night, Trump tweeted that Macron “has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidizes greatly!“

Macron’s office said Trump misunderstood Macron’s comments about sharing the defense burden, and the two men struck a more friendly tone as they opened their meeting at the grand presidential residence on a rainy day in Paris.

“We want to help Europe but it has to be fair. Right now, the burden-sharing has been largely on the United States,” Trump said, adding that Macron “understands that and he understands the United States can only do so much, in fairness to the United States.”

Trump added that the US wants to “absolutely be there” to help defend Europe but that “different countries have to also help.”

Macron defended his viewpoint, saying “I do share President Trump’s views that we need a much better burden-sharing with NATO and that’s why I do believe that my proposal for a European defense” is “utterly consistent with that.”

Macron said it’s “unfair to have the European security today being assured just by the United States.”

An official in Macron’s office said Trump lumped together two different comments by the French president, and that the leaders would discuss the comments. By custom, the official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Macron said in an interview earlier this week that Europe needs to protect itself against “China, Russia and even the United States” in terms of cyberspace. Later, Macron reiterated that Europe needs to build up its own military because it can no longer depend on the US for defense.

Trump has made similar arguments, particularly in urging NATO members to increase their defense spending.

