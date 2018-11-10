Turkey says it shared recordings of conversations related to Khashoggi with Riyadh, US and others

DUBAI: Turkey has shared recordings linked to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder last month with Riyadh, Washington and other capitals, Turkish President Erdogan said on Saturday.

However, Erdogan did not specify what was said in the recordings.

"We gave the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, to the Germans, to the French, to the English," he said in a televised speech.

"They listened to the conversations which took place here, they know", he said. Officials added that no written documents had been shared.

Last week, Saudi Arabia told the United Nations' top human rights body that it was investigating the murder of Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate last month with a view to prosecuting the perpetrators.

Bandar Al-Aiban, President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia who headed the government delegation at a regular review of its record, said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council that King Salman had instructed the public prosecutor to “investigate the case according to applicable laws and to bring perpetrators to justice.”

(with Reuters)