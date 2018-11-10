You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey says it shared recordings of conversations related to Khashoggi with Riyadh, US and others
﻿

Turkey says it shared recordings of conversations related to Khashoggi with Riyadh, US and others

Last week, Saudi Arabia told the United Nations top human rights body that it was investigating the murder of Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate last month with a view to prosecuting the perpetrators. (AFP)
Updated 10 November 2018
Arab News
0

Turkey says it shared recordings of conversations related to Khashoggi with Riyadh, US and others

  • Erdogan did not specify what was said in the recordings
  • Saudi Arabia told the UN's top human rights body that it was investigating the murder of Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate last month with a view to prosecuting the perpetrators
Updated 10 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Turkey has shared recordings linked to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder last month with Riyadh, Washington and other capitals, Turkish President Erdogan said on Saturday.

However, Erdogan did not specify what was said in the recordings.

"We gave the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, to the Germans, to the French, to the English," he said in a televised speech.

"They listened to the conversations which took place here, they know", he said. Officials added that no written documents had been shared.

Last week, Saudi Arabia told the United Nations' top human rights body that it was investigating the murder of Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate last month with a view to prosecuting the perpetrators.

Bandar Al-Aiban, President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia who headed the government delegation at a regular review of its record, said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council that King Salman had instructed the public prosecutor to “investigate the case according to applicable laws and to bring perpetrators to justice.”

(with Reuters)

Topics: Jamal Khashoggi Turkey Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Khashoggi sons say they have faith in King Salman to ensure justice is served

One dead in flooding as heavy rains hit Kuwait

Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

One dead in flooding as heavy rains hit Kuwait

Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Flash floods after heavy rains in Kuwait killed one man Saturday and damaged roads, bridges and homes, officials said, as several oil firms and ministries announced a state of emergency.
The Ministry of Health said the man, aged 30, was swept away by the flooding as he tried to rescue his family from their home, which was submerged in water in Al-Fahaheel area in the east.
An unspecified number of people were also reported injured in traffic accidents caused by the rains.
Several vehicles in many areas of the desert kingdom were washed away by the floods, particularly in newly-build residential areas, AFP journalists said.
Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-­Ghanim promised on Saturday that the family of the Kuwaiti citizen killed by heavy rains on Friday night would not be “left in the lurch.”
“The family of the martyr of the Al-­Fahaheel floods, Ahmad Al­-Fadhli, will not be let down, facing life challenges alone,” he said in a press statement following Al­-Fadhli’s funeral procession.
He added that he had to attend the funeral since he is the representative of the Kuwaiti people.
The Kuwaiti army and the national guard launched search operations as authorities set aside several locations to receive residents threatened by flooding.
The ministries of oil and electricity as well as several oil companies announced a state of emergency, and the government held an urgent cabinet session on Saturday morning.
Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah chaired the meeting and said that officials will be investigated and those who failed in their duties to prevent the flooding will be held accountable.
The state news agency KUNA, quoting the ministry of education, said that private and public schools would be closed on Sunday.
Kuwait’s meteorological office has issued weather warnings for the coming hours, with an increasing potential for spotty and thundery showers.
The unstable weather gripping the country is likely to persist later on Saturday with a chance of intermittent downpours at varying intensities, meteorologist Abdulaziz Al­-Qarawi told KUNA.
Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve after midday tomorrow, he indicated.
Bad weather accompanied by torrential rains and flash flooding has hit several countries in the region, including Jordan where 12 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 tourists forced to flee the famed ancient desert city of Petra.

Related

0
Middle-East
Kuwait’s public works minister resigns amid severe flooding
0
Middle-East
Bad weather shuts schools and government in Kuwait

Latest updates

One dead in flooding as heavy rains hit Kuwait
0
Pakistan to get $1 billion from Saudi Arabia in two days: Asad Umar
0
INTERVIEW: Mirek Dusek — ‘This is a watershed moment for the Middle East to think anew’
0
Freed Daesh captive says son died in her lap from militant gunfire
0
More sanctions likely on Iranian regime, says US national security adviser
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.