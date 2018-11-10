You are here

Egypt's newly discovered tombs hold mummies, animal statues

An Egyptian archaeologist works on the mummified cats inside the tomb of Khufu-Imhat, at the Saqqara area near its necropolis, in Giza, Egypt November 10, 2018. (Reuters)
A cat statue that was discovered inside the tomb of Khufu-Imhat is displayed, at the Saqqara area near its necropolis, in Giza, Egypt November 10, 2018. (Reuters)
Workers carry mummified cats outside the tomb of Khufu-Imhat, at the Saqqara area near its necropolis, in Giza, Egypt November 10, 2018. (Reuters)
An archaeology worker carries an artefact of the ancient Egyptian god Horus outside the tomb of Khufu-Imhat, at the Saqqara area near its necropolis, in Giza, Egypt November 10, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 10 November 2018
AFP
Egypt's newly discovered tombs hold mummies, animal statues

SAQQARA, Egypt: A top Egyptian antiquities official says local archaeologists have discovered seven Pharaonic Age tombs near the capital Cairo containing dozens of cat mummies along with wooden statues depicting other animals and birds.
Mostafa Waziri told reporters Saturday that the discovery at Saqqara also includes mummies of scarabs, the first ever to be found in the area.
Of the statues found, those depicting cats were the majority, reflecting the reverence ancient Egyptians showed the felines, whose God Bastet was worshipped. Other statues depicted a lion, a cow and a falcon.
Egypt has been whipping up publicity for its new historical discoveries in the hopes of reviving a devastated tourism sector still recovering from the turmoil following a 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The Six: Middle East-based graffiti artists to watch out for

The Six: Middle East-based graffiti artists to watch out for

DUBAI: These Middle East-based graffiti artists are redefining the urban landscape in cities across the region.
Suhaib Attar
The graffiti artist from Amman, Jordan, was part of a small group working across the city to “transform these great big walls of dull concrete into an expressive painting that is full of life,” he told AFP last year.

eL Seed
Tunisian street artist and calligrapher eL Seed is one of the best-known graffiti artists in the region. He has created murals across the Middle East, from Egypt to Lebanon and beyond.
Yazan Halwani
Lebanese graffiti artist Yazan Halwani, who started experimenting with the art form in 2007, is known for focusing on the shape, rather than the meaning, of the Arabic calligraphy he paints.
Fats Patrol
The Indian-Canadian artist was born and raised in Dubai and boasts work that is inspired by everything from Indian block printing to Arab henna styles and calligraphy.
Dina Saadi
Born in Russia, raised in Syria and currently based in Dubai, Dina Saadi has worked with brands like Apple, Instagram and Uber. Her bright color palette and recurring female symbols make her work immediately identifiable.
Myneandyours
Artist Marwan Shakarchi’s most recognized symbol is a cloud with facial features. His work is vibrant, boldly defined and striking.

