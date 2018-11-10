You are here

Toll rises to 53 dead from bomb blasts in Somalia’s capital

Somali rescue workers carry an unidentified man injured from the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia November 9, 2018. (Reuters)
AFP
NAIROBI, Kenya: Somali hospital and police sources say the death toll from Friday’s bombings outside a hotel in Mogadishu has risen to 53 with over 100 injured.
Friday’s attack was the latest in a wave of bombings by Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate which has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed Somali government for over a decade.
Twin car bombs exploded within moments of each other, followed by gunfire and a third blast, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.
The blasts occurred near the Sahafi hotel and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) police headquarters.
Parliament speaker Mohamed Mursal said the attackers deliberately targeted civilians.
“These terrorists have massacred civilians at a time when people were out to spend time during the weekend. I call on the Somali people to stand together against those killers,” he told reporters.
Police official Ibrahim Mohamed said information received from various hospitals indicated that the number of dead had reached 41, with another 106 wounded.
“Most of these people were civilians and nearly 20 of them died in minibuses that were passing by the road when the blast occurred,” he added.
Another security official, Abdirahman Osman, told AFP that nearly 50 had been confirmed dead so far, although the final number was not yet known.
Officials on Friday had put the death toll at about 20.
“There was chaos after the blast. Some of the vehicles were buses, which caught fire. I could see people screaming as they fled the buses,” witness Fadumo Ali told AFP on Friday.
According to sources in Somalia, the fatalities included the son of the owner of the hotel, Abdirashid Ilqeyte, who was killed in an Al-Shabab attack on the establishment in November 2015.
The bombs destroyed parts of the hotel perimeter despite layered security, and several shops and other buildings nearby were flattened.
The Al-Shabab claimed responsibility.
“Armed members from the Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen carried (out) a complex attack targeting Sahafi hotel in Mogadishu where senior Somali government officials stay,” the militant group said in a statement quoted by a pro-Al-Shabab website.
The Al-Shabab were forced out of the capital by African Union troops in 2011.
But they still control parts of the countryside and attack government, military, and civilian targets, seemingly at will, in Mogadishu and towns in the region.

Topics: Somalia car bombing Suicide Attack Mogadishu Al-Shabab

Death toll tops 200 in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

KINSHASA: The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to more than 200, the health ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry said it had recorded 201 deaths from the virus and that 291 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak began in August.
About half of the cases were in Beni, a city of 800,000 people, in the North Kivu region.
The UN’s Department of Peacekeeping on Friday called on armed groups active in the region not to hinder efforts to fight the disease.
Teams responsible for responding to the outbreak “have faced threats, physical assaults, repeated destruction of their equipment and kidnapping,” Health Minister Oly Ilunga said on Friday.
“Two of our colleagues in the Rapid Response Medical Unit have even lost their lives in an attack,” he said.
The outbreak is the tenth in DR Congo since Ebola was first detected there in 1976.
Ebola is a serious infectious disease that can spread rapidly through small amounts of bodily fluid, causing internal bleeding and potentially death.
Since a vaccination program began on August 8, more than 25,000 people have been innoculated, the health ministry said earlier this month.

Topics: World Africa DR Congo Ebola

