Mudslide near Rio de Janeiro kills 10, injures 11

Firefighters carry a body that was found under the debris after a mudslide in Boa Esperanca or "Good Hope" shantytown in Niteroi, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP)
AP
RIO DE JANEIRO: Ten people were killed and 11 injured in a mudslide near Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, Brazilian authorities said.
Roberto Robadey, Rio’s civil defense department head, told the Globo TV network that the mudslide in the city of Niteroi was caused by heavy downpours.
He said people were killed and injured when a large boulder rolled on top of six houses in the Boa Esperanca neighborhood.
“It rained a lot over the past two days and a state of alert was declared for Niteroi,” he said. “People were advised of the situation and were recommended to move to safer locations.”
But Claudio dos Santos, president of the Boa Esperanca Residents’ Association, told Globo TV that several families “refused to leave.”
Rescue workers were searching for victims and survivors trapped under the debris and mud.
The Rio fire department said the dead included a 3-year-old boy, two elderly women and a middle-aged man. It did not give any more information about the victims.
Rosemary Caetano da Silva, a resident of Boa Esperanca, told Globo TV that her 8-year-old granddaughter was buried underneath the rubble.
She also said she managed to rescue her grandson who was taken to a hospital.

Death toll tops 200 in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

Death toll tops 200 in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

KINSHASA: The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to more than 200, the health ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry said it had recorded 201 deaths from the virus and that 291 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak began in August.
About half of the cases were in Beni, a city of 800,000 people, in the North Kivu region.
The UN’s Department of Peacekeeping on Friday called on armed groups active in the region not to hinder efforts to fight the disease.
Teams responsible for responding to the outbreak “have faced threats, physical assaults, repeated destruction of their equipment and kidnapping,” Health Minister Oly Ilunga said on Friday.
“Two of our colleagues in the Rapid Response Medical Unit have even lost their lives in an attack,” he said.
The outbreak is the tenth in DR Congo since Ebola was first detected there in 1976.
Ebola is a serious infectious disease that can spread rapidly through small amounts of bodily fluid, causing internal bleeding and potentially death.
Since a vaccination program began on August 8, more than 25,000 people have been innoculated, the health ministry said earlier this month.

