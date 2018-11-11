You are here

  • Almajdouie Motors launches Changan CS95 Royal in KSA
The new Changan CS95 Royal model is equipped with various driver assistance systems, and passive and active safety systems.
Almajdouie Motors, the authorized distributor for Changan cars in Saudi Arabia, has announced the arrival of the upper edition of Changan CS95 SUV model to its showrooms in Saudi Arabia.
Changan CS95 Royal model is the flagship of Changan Automobile Company Limited line of products. The car is built on a long wheelbase measuring 2,810 mm.
Mohammed bin Ali Almajdouie, MD of Almajdouie Motors Company — Changan, said: “The ongoing development policy is the backbone of Changan Automobile Company Limited framework strategy to get an outpost in the automotive industry. The company spares no effort to be the first choice of the consumer in all aspects, particularly in terms of technical advancements the ability to operate under different operating conditions.”
The new Changan CS95 Royal model is equipped with various driver assistance systems, and passive and active safety systems, such as blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front collision warning, adaptive cruise control (radar), and others.

As the loveable Mickey Mouse, undisputedly one of the most popular cartoon creations in the world, turns 90, OSN is celebrating the milestone with a dedicated pop-up channel — Disney Mickey Mouse with OSN.
Children and families can celebrate Walt Disney’s cartoon character with a selection of Mickey shows and movies from Nov. 9 to Nov. 24, on OSN’s channel 7. All content is available in both Arabic and English.
On Nov. 18, Mickey’s birthday, children can tune in to watch a special film, “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular.” The date also coincides with the 1928
theatrical release of Steamboat Willie, which was directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, which first featured Mickey and Minnie.
Other shows and movies to enjoy on the channel include Fantasia, Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers, as well as A Day in the Life of Mickey — a series of five-minute clips filmed with Saudi-based influencer Mohamed Moshaya and his
family as they explore Disneyland Paris.
“Do not miss this special celebratory pop-up channel as children discover further the world of Mickey and Minnie, and grown-ups are taken back to fun-filled childhood memories with the world’s most-beloved characters,” OSN said in a press release.

