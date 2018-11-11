Almajdouie Motors launches Changan CS95 Royal in KSA

OSN celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse with pop-up channel

Arab News

As the loveable Mickey Mouse, undisputedly one of the most popular cartoon creations in the world, turns 90, OSN is celebrating the milestone with a dedicated pop-up channel — Disney Mickey Mouse with OSN.

Children and families can celebrate Walt Disney’s cartoon character with a selection of Mickey shows and movies from Nov. 9 to Nov. 24, on OSN’s channel 7. All content is available in both Arabic and English.

On Nov. 18, Mickey’s birthday, children can tune in to watch a special film, “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular.” The date also coincides with the 1928

theatrical release of Steamboat Willie, which was directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, which first featured Mickey and Minnie.

Other shows and movies to enjoy on the channel include Fantasia, Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers, as well as A Day in the Life of Mickey — a series of five-minute clips filmed with Saudi-based influencer Mohamed Moshaya and his

family as they explore Disneyland Paris.

“Do not miss this special celebratory pop-up channel as children discover further the world of Mickey and Minnie, and grown-ups are taken back to fun-filled childhood memories with the world’s most-beloved characters,” OSN said in a press release.