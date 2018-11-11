Almajdouie Motors, the authorized distributor for Changan cars in Saudi Arabia, has announced the arrival of the upper edition of Changan CS95 SUV model to its showrooms in Saudi Arabia.
Changan CS95 Royal model is the flagship of Changan Automobile Company Limited line of products. The car is built on a long wheelbase measuring 2,810 mm.
Mohammed bin Ali Almajdouie, MD of Almajdouie Motors Company — Changan, said: “The ongoing development policy is the backbone of Changan Automobile Company Limited framework strategy to get an outpost in the automotive industry. The company spares no effort to be the first choice of the consumer in all aspects, particularly in terms of technical advancements the ability to operate under different operating conditions.”
The new Changan CS95 Royal model is equipped with various driver assistance systems, and passive and active safety systems, such as blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front collision warning, adaptive cruise control (radar), and others.
Almajdouie Motors launches Changan CS95 Royal in KSA
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
0