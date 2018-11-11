One-off Land Rover Defender hits ‘Designer Street’

A unique Land Rover Defender Works V8 is now on permanent display in the new Designer Street Room at Selfridges’ flagship department store in London, having been inserted through a first-floor window and reassembled on the menswear floor.
Created as a one-off vehicle, the Selfridges Edition is based on the 405PS Defender Works V8 — 70th Edition and features a number of bespoke elements, including bronze green paint, a branded hood in trademark Selfridges yellow, retro-style seats with custom stitching, and unique Selfridges badging.
Having been craned into the store’s first floor as a kit of parts, a team of five Land Rover Classic workers constructed the Defender in full view of the shopping public in just over four days. More than 930 hours of expert craftsmanship have gone into creating the vehicle, which started life as a 2016 Defender 110 2.2 TDCi Pick Up at Jaguar Land Classic Works in Coventry almost five months ago.
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director Tim Hannig said: “Everything on this car, from the custom cross-stitched leather to the unique Selfridges hood and Works V8 Conversion, has been created at our state-of-the-art Classic Works facility in Coventry. This may be the most quickly-assembled one-off Defender in the world, but it will be on display at Selfridges in London long enough for customers to enjoy.”
