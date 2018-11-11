You are here

  • Home
  • One-off Land Rover Defender hits ‘Designer Street’
﻿

One-off Land Rover Defender hits ‘Designer Street’

The Land Rover Defender Works V8
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

One-off Land Rover Defender hits ‘Designer Street’

Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0
A unique Land Rover Defender Works V8 is now on permanent display in the new Designer Street Room at Selfridges’ flagship department store in London, having been inserted through a first-floor window and reassembled on the menswear floor.
Created as a one-off vehicle, the Selfridges Edition is based on the 405PS Defender Works V8 — 70th Edition and features a number of bespoke elements, including bronze green paint, a branded hood in trademark Selfridges yellow, retro-style seats with custom stitching, and unique Selfridges badging.
Having been craned into the store’s first floor as a kit of parts, a team of five Land Rover Classic workers constructed the Defender in full view of the shopping public in just over four days. More than 930 hours of expert craftsmanship have gone into creating the vehicle, which started life as a 2016 Defender 110 2.2 TDCi Pick Up at Jaguar Land Classic Works in Coventry almost five months ago.
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director Tim Hannig said: “Everything on this car, from the custom cross-stitched leather to the unique Selfridges hood and Works V8 Conversion, has been created at our state-of-the-art Classic Works facility in Coventry. This may be the most quickly-assembled one-off Defender in the world, but it will be on display at Selfridges in London long enough for customers to enjoy.”

Cartier honors its historical ties to Middle East

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

Cartier honors its historical ties to Middle East

  • In 1912, one of the sons of the maison’s founder, Jacques Cartier, journeyed to the Gulf, which at the time was the source of the world’s finest pearls.
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0
Cartier hosted an exclusive evening on Thursday specially tailored for its clients who flew in from around the region to attend the Cartier Mirage, a one-of-a-kind event inspired by the maison’s long-standing relationship with the Middle East.
In 1912, one of the sons of the maison’s founder, Jacques Cartier, journeyed to the Gulf, which at the time was the source of the world’s finest pearls. “At sunset, the city appeared above sea and was reminiscent of a mirage,” he wrote in the diary documenting his travels.
His evocation of Dubai as a surreal reflection, a floating metropolis was reenacted at Dubai’s La Mer, where Cartier’s VIP clients, press, regional and international celebrities were greeted by a monumental mirror facade. Set within a whimsical landscape of sand dunes, the venue specifically created for the occasion offered a surprise in the form of an immersive mirror tunnel at its entrance.
“The importance Cartier attaches to its heritage, celebrates it and seeks to preserve it, is something we have in common with the Middle Eastern cultural and historical traditions,” said Sophie Doireau, managing director, Cartier UAE and India.
“Telling our clients the story of the maison’s first encounter with Dubai in Jacques Cartier’s own words will certainly strengthen existing bonds with our clients,” she added.
Cartier’s event featured the largest-ever 3D hologram screen, on which the maison’s iconic panther was seen strolling graciously. This animation was followed by a drone show — a first in the world of luxury brands — as 250 drones glided high into the sky to spell out Cartier.
Award-winning singer Mika entertained a pre-party of 300 VIP guests, and later on gave a lively concert for an audience of 700. His act was followed by the vibrant tunes of celebrity DJ duo Simi and Hazea Khadra.
“Dubai is a magical place and one of the key cities worldwide for us. From Jacques Cartier’s 1912 journey and the discovery of local gems all the way to today, it has been an immense source of inspiration, which is why we wanted to honor it with a truly exceptional event,” said Doireau.
Cartier was founded in 1847 by Louis Francois Cartier.

Latest updates

Cartier honors its historical ties to Middle East
0
Alkhabeer launches IPO of REIT Fund on Tadawul
0
One-off Land Rover Defender hits ‘Designer Street’
0
OSN celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse with pop-up channel
0
Almajdouie Motors launches Changan CS95 Royal in KSA
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.