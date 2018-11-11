Alkhabeer launches IPO of REIT Fund on Tadawul

Alkhabeer Capital, an asset manager specialized in alternative investments, has launched the initial public offering (IPO) of its Shariah-compliant Alkhabeer REIT Fund, with assets in excess of SR1 billion ($266.64 million) and an IPO size of SR237 million, equating to 24 percent of total fund assets.
Subscription in Alkhabeer REIT Units is scheduled to continue until Thursday, corresponding to Nov. 29.
Prospective subscribers may apply through the following institutions: Aljazira Capital, National Commercial Bank, Riyad Bank, Al-Rajhi Bank, Arab National Bank and Saudi Fransi Bank.
Ahmed Saud Ghouth, chief executive officer of Alkhabeer Capital, expressed his confidence in the new fund. He said: “The target returns of over nine percent per annum, distributed quarterly, are among the highest in comparison with other real estate investment traded funds listed on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul).”
He said Alkhabeer REIT provides an attractive opportunity to institutional and individual investors to realize high-income yield. The fund’s subscription may be made through six receiving banks with a minimum subscription amount of SR500, without any subscription fees.
Ghouth added: “Alkhabeer Capital manages investment funds with assets of around SR4.7 billion as of Dec. 31 2017, mainly in real estate and private equity. Alkhabeer has an outstanding track record with extensive experience in investing in real estate opportunities catering to investor needs and maximizing returns in a changing economic landscape.”
Alkhabeer REIT invests in seven income-generating real estate assets at prime locations in Riyadh, Jeddah and Tabuk.
Information about the fund, including an executive summary, terms and conditions, and risk factors, is available at www.alkhabeer.com/ar/REIT.
Alkhabeer Capital, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, specializes in alternative investments and investment services. It is authorized by the Capital Markets Authority.
Alkhabeer’s asset management services focus on providing investment opportunities in domestic, regional and international capital markets through a wide range of real estate and private equity funds.
In addition, Alkhabeer’s asset management services provide its clients with investment opportunities in capital markets, while Alkhabeer’s Investment Banking provides dedicated investment services, including merger and acquisitions. Alkhabeer also provides advisory services on structuring Waqf entities and managing Waqf wealth through its Waqf Program.
- Shariah-compliant Alkhabeer REIT targets returns of more than nine percent per annum