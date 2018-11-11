Alkhabeer launches IPO of REIT Fund on Tadawul

You are here

Ahmed Saud Ghouth, chief executive officer of Alkhabeer Capital.
Alkhabeer Capital, an asset manager specialized in alternative investments, has launched the initial public offering (IPO) of its Shariah-compliant Alkhabeer REIT Fund, with assets in excess of SR1 billion ($266.64 million) and an IPO size of SR237 million, equating to 24 percent of total fund assets.
Subscription in Alkhabeer REIT Units is scheduled to continue until Thursday, corresponding to Nov. 29.
Prospective subscribers may apply through the following institutions: Aljazira Capital, National Commercial Bank, Riyad Bank, Al-Rajhi Bank, Arab National Bank and Saudi Fransi Bank.
Ahmed Saud Ghouth, chief executive officer of Alkhabeer Capital, expressed his confidence in the new fund. He said: “The target returns of over nine percent per annum, distributed quarterly, are among the highest in comparison with other real estate investment traded funds listed on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul).”
He said Alkhabeer REIT provides an attractive opportunity to institutional and individual investors to realize high-income yield. The fund’s subscription may be made through six receiving banks with a minimum subscription amount of SR500, without any subscription fees.
Ghouth added: “Alkhabeer Capital manages investment funds with assets of around SR4.7 billion as of Dec. 31 2017, mainly in real estate and private equity. Alkhabeer has an outstanding track record with extensive experience in investing in real estate opportunities catering to investor needs and maximizing returns in a changing economic landscape.”
Alkhabeer REIT invests in seven income-generating real estate assets at prime locations in Riyadh, Jeddah and Tabuk.
Information about the fund, including an executive summary, terms and conditions, and risk factors, is available at www.alkhabeer.com/ar/REIT.
Alkhabeer Capital, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, specializes in alternative investments and investment services. It is authorized by the Capital Markets Authority.
Alkhabeer’s asset management services focus on providing investment opportunities in domestic, regional and international capital markets through a wide range of real estate and private equity funds.
In addition, Alkhabeer’s asset management services provide its clients with investment opportunities in capital markets, while Alkhabeer’s Investment Banking provides dedicated investment services, including merger and acquisitions. Alkhabeer also provides advisory services on structuring Waqf entities and managing Waqf wealth through its Waqf Program.

Arab News
Cartier hosted an exclusive evening on Thursday specially tailored for its clients who flew in from around the region to attend the Cartier Mirage, a one-of-a-kind event inspired by the maison’s long-standing relationship with the Middle East.
In 1912, one of the sons of the maison’s founder, Jacques Cartier, journeyed to the Gulf, which at the time was the source of the world’s finest pearls. “At sunset, the city appeared above sea and was reminiscent of a mirage,” he wrote in the diary documenting his travels.
His evocation of Dubai as a surreal reflection, a floating metropolis was reenacted at Dubai’s La Mer, where Cartier’s VIP clients, press, regional and international celebrities were greeted by a monumental mirror facade. Set within a whimsical landscape of sand dunes, the venue specifically created for the occasion offered a surprise in the form of an immersive mirror tunnel at its entrance.
“The importance Cartier attaches to its heritage, celebrates it and seeks to preserve it, is something we have in common with the Middle Eastern cultural and historical traditions,” said Sophie Doireau, managing director, Cartier UAE and India.
“Telling our clients the story of the maison’s first encounter with Dubai in Jacques Cartier’s own words will certainly strengthen existing bonds with our clients,” she added.
Cartier’s event featured the largest-ever 3D hologram screen, on which the maison’s iconic panther was seen strolling graciously. This animation was followed by a drone show — a first in the world of luxury brands — as 250 drones glided high into the sky to spell out Cartier.
Award-winning singer Mika entertained a pre-party of 300 VIP guests, and later on gave a lively concert for an audience of 700. His act was followed by the vibrant tunes of celebrity DJ duo Simi and Hazea Khadra.
“Dubai is a magical place and one of the key cities worldwide for us. From Jacques Cartier’s 1912 journey and the discovery of local gems all the way to today, it has been an immense source of inspiration, which is why we wanted to honor it with a truly exceptional event,” said Doireau.
Cartier was founded in 1847 by Louis Francois Cartier.

