﻿

At Syria border, Jordanians dash over for cheap shopping

Syrian vendor Abu Alaa waits for Jordanian customers to sell them pomegranate at the recently reopened Nassib border post in the Daraa province,at the Syrian-Jordanian border south of Damascus on November 7, 2018. (AFP)
A Syrian vendor sets up his stall of fruits at the recently reopened Nassib border post in the Daraa province,at the Syrian-Jordanian border south of Damascus on November 7, 2018. (AFP)
Bahaa Al-Masri wait for Jordanian customers to sell them date-filled pastries and sesame biscuits at the recently reopened Nassib border post in the Daraa province,at the Syrian-Jordanian border south of Damascus on November 7, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 11 November 2018
AFP
  Syrian regime forces retook control of the Nassib border crossing from rebels in July, and last month reopened it after a three-year closure
  Syrian officials have registered more than 33,000 arrivals since October 15, against 29,000 departures
NASSIB, Syria: Near the recently reopened border with Jordan, former Syrian rebel fighter Bahaa Al-Masri sells date-filled pastries and sesame biscuits to Jordanians flocking across the frontier to snap up bargains.
Syrian regime forces retook control of the Nassib border crossing from rebels in July, and last month reopened it after a three-year closure.
Just several hundred meters (yards) from the frontier, 26-year-old Masri counts the boxes of biscuits he still has left in a green plastic crate strapped to the back of his motorbike.
“For two weeks I have been bringing sweets from Damascus and selling them to Jordanians who come to buy them here because they’re cheaper,” says the ex-combatant, wearing a black jacket and woollen hat.
“I sell 27 to 30 boxes a day.”
Masri hawks the pastries every day in a rest area on the edge of Syria’s southern province of Daraa for three Jordanian dinars each (around $4, 3.5 euros).
“Thank God, when the border opened there was work again here, after I spent around six years without a job,” Masri tells AFP.
Because money was tight, he joined a rebel group that paid him a monthly wage to fight.
“I picked up arms so we could eat and live,” he says, crates of green apples and oranges stacked behind him.
Daraa was once seen as the cradle of Syria’s seven-year uprising, but in July regime forces took back control through a military push and deals that saw rebels surrender.
Under those agreements, brokered by regime ally Russia, many fighters chose to leave with their families to remaining opposition areas in northern Syria.
But Masri opted to stay and settled his status officially with the returning government authorities, a move likely to see him called up for military service.
Until the summons comes from the army, he is happy taking advantage of the money-making opportunities on offer now the border is open.
Also looking to cash in are Jordanian drivers, jokingly dubbed “sailors,” who ferry goods from Syria across the frontier for a small commission.
A whole economy has sprung up again since the border begun working.
At the crossing itself cars sit side by side in several long queues waiting to cross over into Syria.
Large trucks, some refrigerated, also wait their turn.
Before the war, “we used to come over to Syria every day — sometimes just to have breakfast,” says Mohammed Sayes, a 25-year-old from Jordan’s adjacent border town of Ramtha.
It was his second such trip since the border reopened “to see the sights, go out and eat” cheap, he says.
“Yes, Syria lived through a war, but we suffered a siege,” says the specialist in tourism management.
“When the border reopened, it was like paradise opened up again.”
Further up, dozens of people stand in line outside a row of small pre-fabricated buildings to have their Jordanian passports stamped by Syrian officials.
Jordanian driver Muflah Al-Hurani, 53, is crossing the border to drive a family back home from the Syrian capital Damascus just over 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the north.
He has been going in and out of Syria on an almost daily basis since Nassib reopened, to transport passengers or shop for relatives.
“I bring back fruit and vegetables including potatoes, onions, garlic, as well as children’s clothes made of cotton,” he says.
“And I fill up my car will fuel... It’s less than half the price (in Syria) despite the war.”
Not far off, the former arrivals hall is being repaired after it was damaged in the war.
Workers carry rubble away and a rebel slogan is still visible.
Damascus hopes the reopening of Nassib will boost its war-ravaged economy.
Before the conflict, the crossing was a key passage for trade, linking Syria — but also Lebanon and Turkey — with Jordan and the Gulf beyond.
Syrian officials have registered more than 33,000 arrivals since October 15, against 29,000 departures.
Among those waiting to head across the border are also Syrians returning home, car roofs piled high with suitcases and blankets.
Last week, a Jordanian official said 6,000 Syrians had gone back to their country, among them 517 registered refugees.
The head of the Nassib crossing Col. Mazen Ghandour says the number of people heading into Syria is increasing daily, and that most of those coming are Jordanians.
“Most Jordanians come to shop and then go home,” Ghandour says. “Others go to see Damascus.”
A few meters away, a Syrian woman living in Jordan smiles as she waits to cross over with her family for a two-week visit.
“Damascus is a blessing... That’s why everybody wants to visit after being cut off for so long,” she says.

Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza

Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
0

Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza

Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
0
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended his decision to enable Qatar to bring $15 million into Hamas-controlled Gaza for salaries, saying it would calm tensions and prevent a Palestinian humanitarian crisis.
Netanyahu’s remarks late Saturday were his first on the issue since Israel allowed the cash to be transferred to the enclave controlled by Hamas, considered not only by the Jewish state but also the United States and European Union as a terrorist movement.
“I’m doing what I can, in coordination with the security elements, to return quiet to the southern communities, but also to prevent a humanitarian crisis,” Netanyahu said, referring to Israeli towns near the Gaza border and deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu said the Israeli security establishment supported the move and that ministers in his security cabinet approved it.
“We held serious discussions,” he said ahead of his flight to Paris, where he will join world leaders marking the centenary of the end of World War I.
“I think we’re acting in a responsible and wise way.”
He added: “At this time, this is the right step.”
On Friday, Palestinian civil servants began receiving payments after months of sporadic salary disbursements in cash-strapped Gaza, with money delivered into the Palestinian enclave through Israel, reportedly in suitcases.
The Israeli-authorized money transfer appeared to be part of a deal that would see Hamas end months of often violent protests along the border in exchange for Israel easing its blockade of Gaza.
Border protests have been much calmer the last two Fridays.
The money influx was criticized by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, which saw it as undermining reconciliation efforts with rivals Hamas and its attempts to return to power in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu has also faced political pressure within Israel, including from opposition head Tzipi Livni, who called it the premier’s “submission to Hamas,” which would strengthen the Islamist movement.
Deadly clashes have accompanied the major protests along the Gaza border with Israel that began on March 30, generating fears of a new war between the Jewish state and the strip’s militant rulers.
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008.
At least 221 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, the majority shot during protests and clashes, since the protests began.
Others have died in tank fire or air strikes.
One Israeli soldier has been killed along the Gaza border in that time.

