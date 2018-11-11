You are here

﻿

Spice Girls add new tour dates as fans snap up tickets

The band, minus pop star-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, released details of a comeback tour, which will see them play Wembley Stadium, Britain’s biggest venue. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
  • The group originally announced six dates in 2019, but is expanding the number due to popular demand
  • The Spice Girls stormed to worldwide fame in 1996 after the release of their first single “Wannabe,” spreading their message of girl power
LONDON: Best-selling 90s girl band the Spice Girls added extra dates to their UK tour on Saturday after fans from around the world raced to buy tickets when they went on sale.
The band — minus “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham, now a fashion designer — originally announced six dates in 2019, including a finale at Wembley Stadium in London.
But after a flood of interest when tickets went on sale online, they added several more dates, including more at Wembley, Britain’s biggest venue.
“Thank you everyone for such an amazing reaction, so excited to see you,” the official @SpiceGirls twitter account said.
On social media, many fans shared their joy at being able to see once again a band they loved in childhood, with one typical Twitter user posting: “My 12-year-old self is freaking out.”
But others expressed frustration after spending hours online without getting through, and at seeing tickets at inflated prices swiftly appear on resale sites.
The Spice Girls stormed to worldwide fame in 1996 after the release of their first single “Wannabe,” spreading their message of girl power.
They went on to sell 85 million albums worldwide.
Only two of their 11 singles failed to reach number one on the British charts, while their first three singles all hit the US top five.
The five-piece split in 2000 but reunited for a world tour in 2007.
They got together again to perform at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony and also collaborated then for the launch of the Spice Girls musical “Viva Forever!.”

Explore, investigate and get inspired at Abu Dhabi Art

An exhibit at last year’s edition of Abu Dhabi Art. (abudhabiart.ae)
Updated 11 November 2018
Arab News
Explore, investigate and get inspired at Abu Dhabi Art

Updated 11 November 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Art is set to kick off on Wednesday with a lineup of exhibitions, artist talks and workshops at the Manarat Al-Saadiyat arts hub in the UAE’s capital.
This year, 46 galleries will take part across multiple sections, including a “Modern and Contemporary” exhibit and a “Special Projects” area featuring solo or two-artist shows.
The annual performing arts program “Durub Al-Tawaya” will also kick off during the fair, with this year’s theme being “Technology.”
Set to run until January, this edition of “Durub Al-Tawaya” was curated by Tarek Abou El-Fetouh and investigates technology as a fundamental force in the development and evolution of art.
Meanwhile, a series of talks, organized by NYU Abu Dhabi’s Salwa Mikdadi and the University of North Texas’s Nada Shabout, this year explores the theme “Global Circulation of Art and The New Markets.”
The three days of panel discussions will examine the role of the art market in transforming the relationship between artists, curators and art institutions, as well as the rise of corporate and private museum and foundation collections. Regional and international experts will discuss issues such as art fraud, the restitution of looted art and artifacts and the challenge of moving art across borders in conflict-afflicted regions.
The “Beyond: Emerging Artists” initiative, which aims to provide three emerging artists in the UAE with a platform to develop their practice, was curated by Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim and highlights the work of artists Ahmed Saeed Al-Areef Al-Dhaheri, Taqwa Al-Naqbi and Dhabiya Al-Rumaithi.
The fair’s annual “Gateway” exhibition highlights artists through a unique curatorial perspective, with this year’s theme announced as “Structures of Meaning: Architectures of Perception.” The exhibit will invite visitors to consider artworks as structures through which 14 artists experience and interpret the world.

