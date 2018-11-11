You are here

Explosion, gunfight ahead of polls in central Indian state

Rebels previously blew up a bus in Chhattisgarh state, killing three civilians and the a paramilitary soldier. (AP)
Updated 11 November 2018
AP
PATNA, India: Indian police say Maoist rebels have triggered a blast and exchanged gunfire with government forces in a central state on the eve of legislative elections.
Police say one suspected rebel has been killed while a paramilitary officer has been wounded in the violence Sunday in Chhattisgarh state.
Rebels have stepped up their attacks in the state ahead of state elections and have warned people against voting.
On Thursday, rebels blew up a bus, killing three civilians and a paramilitary soldier in the state.
The Maoist rebels, inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting the Indian government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers, the poor and indigenous communities.

Topics: maoist rebels India

Macron urges leaders at WWI ceremony to ‘build hope, not fear’

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday urged dozens of world leaders marking a century since the end of World War I to come together for a joint “fight for peace.”
“Let us build our hopes rather than playing our fears against each other,” he told leaders gathered at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
Speaking to an audience that included US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, he called for leaders to fight “withdrawal, violence and domination.”
“Together, we can ward off threats — the spectre of global warming and the destruction of the environment, poverty, hunger, disease, inequalities, ignorance.”
After spending a week touring the former battlefields of northern France, he urged leaders not to forget the slaughter, “one hundred years after a massacre whose scars are still visible on the face of the world.”

Topics: Emmanuel Macron France Donald Trump Vladimir Putin

