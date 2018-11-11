You are here

Globalization dominates WEF meeting in Dubai

The UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Al-Gergawi gave the opening remarks at the event. (World Economic Forum/CC-BY-SA)
The UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Al-Gergawi gave the opening remarks at the event.
TAREK ALI AHMAD
DUBAI: The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting of the Global Future Councils (GFC) began in Dubai on Sunday, with globalization being the main theme tackled at this year’s seminar.
“The rise of populism, protectionism and nationalism have short-term benefits,” but history has shown they have “a detrimental impact,” Australian MP and former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said at the opening plenary.
“How many times does history have to show us what industry subsidization does, or what protectionism and closing markets does, or what unaffordable support for welfare state does to a nation?” she asked.
The UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Al-Gergawi gave the opening remarks at the event, saying the world now has four priorities: Collaboration and participation, new regulations, government productivity and staying open to globalization.
“Without globalization, we wouldn’t have seen the emergence of multitrillion-dollar corporations like Apple and Amazon that succeeded due to no states shutting its doors,” he said.


The opening panel, titled “Globalization 4.0,” included Bishop, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, Argentina’s former Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra, the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, William Burns, and a visiting professor and fellow at Japan’s Musashino Institute for Global Affairs, Yoriko Kawaguchi. The panel was moderated by CNBC anchor and reporter Hadley Gamble.


Kawaguchi said several rapid changes are coming, such as technology that will need constant collaboration among countries.
“Technology is very important, and that will bring in many unknown challenges,” she added.

“To cope with some of these challenges, we’ll have to exchange our views, we’ll have to exchange our knowledge, we have to exchange our policies to deal with them, and we need to cooperate.”
Malcorra said while cooperation among states is important, the core of the problem lies with citizen representation and trust in their leadership.
“At the heart of what we’re facing here is the fact that the common citizen doesn’t feel… represented well enough by institutions, be they national or international,” she added.
“And there’s a break, in my view, in the social (contract) between citizens and their leadership.”

Lajcak said: “The link between leadership and citizens needs to be strengthened, and the communication has to run both ways.”
Burns said leaderships today need to understand the “very real anxieties that have driven the kind of anti-globalization atmosphere.”
Malcorra said countries need to adopt a “We First” model, taking a jab at US President Donald Trump’s slogan “America First.”
The two-day WEF conference is attended by more than 600 members of government, academia, civil society and business, as well as other fields.
It will address global, regional and geopolitical issues, and explore topics related to the “fourth industrial revolution.”
Most of the sessions will be off the record and not attended by the media. The event is a warm up to the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos in 2019.

Read Frank Kane's Big issues from the World Economic Forum’s intellectual heart here

ADNOC grants Total 40% stake in gas concession

Arab News
  • Total is ADNOC’s largest and one of its longest international partners
  • It has been active in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas sector since 1939
Arab News
LONDON: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Sunday it has granted French energy firm Total a 40 percent stake in a major gas concession.
Under the terms of the agreement, Total will explore, appraise and develop the resources at the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Concession, according to a statement.
ADNOC said the award is “an important milestone to reach the target of 1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of unconventional gas production before 2030.”
The Abu Dhabi energy firm retains a 60 percent stake in the concession.
The agreement includes a six to seven-year exploration and appraisal phase which will then be followed by a 40-year production term.

 

“Total is ADNOC’s largest and one of its longest international partners, having been active in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas sector since 1939,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, ADNOC Group CEO.
“This concession agreement marks an important and historic milestone in the development of Abu Dhabi’s gas resources, as we deliver our strategic commitment to ensure a sustainable and economical gas supply.
“Total and ADNOC have agreed on commercial terms that will enable the project to deliver maximum value from our unconventional gas reserves as we work toward achieving gas self-sufficiency, for the UAE, and transition to having the capacity to become a net gas exporter.”
Al-Jaber said ADNOC had received “significant interest” from other potential partners wanting to join other unconventional oil and gas concession areas, and that the company is “considering” such requests.
“Discussions are progressing with these multiple interested parties, and we will make further announcements in due course,” he said.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said in a tweet that he had discussed with Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne “potential bio-energy cooperation” between the company and UAE institutions, Reuters reported.

1bn — ADNOC’s target, in cubic feet per day, for unconventional gas production before 2030.

