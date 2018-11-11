You are here

Mohamed Salah scores in Liverpool win over 'frustrated' Fulham

Mohamed Salah capitalized on some quick thinking by Liverpool to maintain his impressive scoring record at Anfield in a 2-0 win over back-markers Fulham. (AFP)
Updated 15 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Mohamed Salah scores in Liverpool win over ‘frustrated’ Fulham

Updated 15 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah capitalized on some quick thinking by Liverpool to maintain his impressive scoring record at Anfield in a 2-0 win over back-markers Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Straight after Fulham had seen a goal disallowed for offside, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson took a quick free kick to find right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who played in Salah to race in on goal and open the scoring in the 41st minute.
There were just 14 seconds between the flag being raised for offside and Salah finding the net at the other end of the field.
Xherdan Shaqiri scored the other goal in the 53rd minute, a cushioned volley into the corner from Andrew Robertson’s deep cross, as unbeaten Liverpool won for the ninth time in its opening 12 games.
And Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remained coy about the disallowed goal in his after-match interview.
“It’s a good result and we have 30 points — that’s perfect. I only saw it once (Fulham’s offside ‘goal’), maybe it was offside, but we scored a good first goal and our second was brilliant.
“I expected this kind of game. It was harder but Fulham have a lot of quality and changed their approach. They didn’t give us any chance to press them and made life a little bit uncomfortable.”
Meanwhile, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic could not hide the frustration of his side after the decision and wants VAR introduced into the Premier League as a result.
“I’ve checked the clips and (Andrew) Robertson didn’t squeeze up.
“This kind of decision has to be 100%. I understand it can sometimes be complicated. Many fouls are coming from the stand now.
“We showed some sign of improvement. We need to be brave. This game is behind us and we must look forward. We are frustrated after this kind of result. We must keep going and try and find a solution for our situation.”
While Salah could yet match his prolific scoring from last season, when he finished as the league’s top scorer with 32 goals, he is just part of Klopp’s project which has turned Liverpool into an irresistible force and in the mix to become English champions for a 19th time — for the first time since 1990.

David Miller, Faf du Plessis plunder tons as blistering South Africa beat Australia

Updated 11 November 2018
AFP
David Miller, Faf du Plessis plunder tons as blistering South Africa beat Australia

Updated 11 November 2018
AFP
HOBART: David Miller and Faf du Plessis plundered big-hitting centuries in a batting masterclass as South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs to win their one-day series and inflict another defeat on Justin Langer’s misfiring side.
The pair shared in a 252-run stand to power the Proteas to 320-5 in the third and final match in Hobart — a record fourth wicket partnership by South Africa against the hosts in Australia.
They came together at 55-3 in the 16th over with Miller swatting 139 for his fifth limited-overs century and skipper du Plessis smashing 125 — his 10th one-day ton.
A composed Shaun Marsh cracked a fighting 106 in the run chase, ably supported by Marcus Stoinis (63) and Alex Carey (42) — an improvement on recent batting displays but still not good enough.
Pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn both took three wickets in controlled and disciplined spells.
The victory handed South Africa their first ODI series win in Australia since 2009 and left Australia with plenty to ponder ahead of India’s arrival this month for a three-format tour.
“I thought we played our best game of cricket (of the tour),” said du Plessis after clinching the series 2-1.
“We challenged ourselves to put in a performance. From a batting point of view we were good, but from a bowling point of view we were excellent.”
Australian captain Aaron Finch praised the partnership between Marsh and Stoinis, but admitted the South African attack was too hot to handle.
“They bowled exceptionally well at the end, credit to them in the last 10 overs,” he said.
“After 35 overs we were in a great position but they took it away at the end.”
Both sides opted for unchanged line-ups after Australia snapped a seven-game losing streak to clinch the second match in Adelaide on Friday by seven runs. South Africa easily won the first in Perth by six wickets.
After winning the toss and putting the visitors into bat, Australia got a dream start with Quinton de Kock out in the third over.
Mitchell Starc did the damage, bowling a perfect line and length, with de Kock getting a tickle on the ball and wicketkeeper Carey taking the catch.
Aiden Markram smashed three sixes, including one huge blow off Marcus Stoinis that went out of the ground and down the street, with a new ball needed, on his way to 32.
But as he looked set for a big score, he flicked a Starc delivery down leg side to Carey, leaving South Africa struggling.
Then hard-hitting Miller joined skipper du Plessis and the scoreboard began racing along.
Du Plessis was dropped on 29 and Miller escaped an lbw dismissal on 41 that was overturned on review.
They made the most of their second lives and began swinging their bats as du Plessis reached his century in 105 balls with 11 fours and one six before falling to Stoinis going for another big hit at the death.
Miller made the landmark in 95 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, and was finally caught at deep midwicket off Josh Hazlewood in the last over.
Australia experimented with Chris Lynn as opener for the run chase, but it spectacularly backfired when Steyn snared him for a golden duck.
Australia’s woes were compounded when Aaron Finch soon followed him back to the pavillon.
It was down to Marsh and Stoinis to open their shoulders and look for boundaries. They put on an impressive 107 before Stoinis was caught at backward point.
Carey supported Marsh as he made his sixth one-day ton in 98 balls, with six fours and four sixes, before he was caught at deep midwicket and hope began to evaporate.

