Lewis Hamilton wins in Brazil, Mercedes take constructors’ title

Mohamed Salah scores in Liverpool win over ‘frustrated’ Fulham

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah capitalized on some quick thinking by Liverpool to maintain his impressive scoring record at Anfield in a 2-0 win over back-markers Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Straight after Fulham had seen a goal disallowed for offside, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson took a quick free kick to find right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who played in Salah to race in on goal and open the scoring in the 41st minute.

There were just 14 seconds between the flag being raised for offside and Salah finding the net at the other end of the field.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored the other goal in the 53rd minute, a cushioned volley into the corner from Andrew Robertson’s deep cross, as unbeaten Liverpool won for the ninth time in its opening 12 games.

And Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remained coy about the disallowed goal in his after-match interview.

“It’s a good result and we have 30 points — that’s perfect. I only saw it once (Fulham’s offside ‘goal’), maybe it was offside, but we scored a good first goal and our second was brilliant.

“I expected this kind of game. It was harder but Fulham have a lot of quality and changed their approach. They didn’t give us any chance to press them and made life a little bit uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic could not hide the frustration of his side after the decision and wants VAR introduced into the Premier League as a result.

“I’ve checked the clips and (Andrew) Robertson didn’t squeeze up.

“This kind of decision has to be 100%. I understand it can sometimes be complicated. Many fouls are coming from the stand now.

“We showed some sign of improvement. We need to be brave. This game is behind us and we must look forward. We are frustrated after this kind of result. We must keep going and try and find a solution for our situation.”

While Salah could yet match his prolific scoring from last season, when he finished as the league’s top scorer with 32 goals, he is just part of Klopp’s project which has turned Liverpool into an irresistible force and in the mix to become English champions for a 19th time — for the first time since 1990.