You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine rebel regions vote in ballot that West calls bogus
﻿

Ukraine rebel regions vote in ballot that West calls bogus

the separatists say the vote is a key step toward establishing full-fledged democracy in the regions. (AP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
0

Ukraine rebel regions vote in ballot that West calls bogus

  • The elections were to choose heads of government and legislature members in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
0

MINSK, Belarus: Residents of the eastern Ukraine regions controlled by Russia-backed separatist rebels voted Sunday for local governments in elections denounced by Kiev and the West.
The elections were to choose heads of government and legislature members in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, where separatists have fought Ukrainian forces since the spring of 2014 in a war that has killed more than 10,000 people.
Although a 2015 accord on ending the war calls for local elections in Donetsk and Luhansk, critics including Ukraine’s president, the US and the European Union say the vote is illegitimate because it is conducted where Ukraine has no control.
But the separatists say the vote is a key step toward establishing full-fledged democracy in the regions.
“It’s another exam for the civic position, political position for the whole Donetsk Republic,” said Denis Pushilin, who became acting head of the Donetsk separatist regime since predecessor Alexander Zakharchenko was killed in a restaurant bombing in August.
His Luhansk counterpart, Leonid Pasechnik, said Sunday that “we are a free republic, a free country” and denied that the voting was being held contrary to the 2015 agreement signed in Minsk.
The leaders of Germany and France, which helped negotiate that accord, dismissed “the illegal and illegitimate elections ... held today despite numerous appeals by the international community.”
“These are elections for entities that have no legitimacy under the Ukrainian constitution,” Kurt Volker, the US special envoy for Ukraine, said last week.
“The people in eastern Ukraine will be better off within a unified Ukraine at peace rather than in a second-rate police state run by crooks and thugs, all subsidized by Russian taxpayers,” he said Sunday on Twitter.
Both regions reported voter turnout of more than 70 percent as of two hours before the polls closed at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Later Sunday, the spokesman for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he discussed the elections with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron amid ceremonies in Paris commemorating the end of World War I Sunday.
In a statement after the meeting, Merkel and Macron said that holding “so-called” elections undermines Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and urged all sides to respect the ceaseefire and release political prisoners.
Germany, France and Ukraine are part of the so-called “Normandy format” countries seeking a resolution to the conflict. Russia is the fourth country in the format, which has not held talks in two years.
Andrei Yermolaev, an analyst at the New Ukraine think-tank in Kiev, said “conducting the elections despite the opinions of Kiev and the West means that the Kremlin completely controls the situation in the region and intends to use this ‘frozen conflict’ as a lever of pressure on the Ukrainian authorities.”

Topics: Ukraine

Related

0
World
US invites Putin to Washington, but says get out of Ukraine
0
World
Ukraine jails man for plotting to kill Russian reporter Babchenko

Sri Lankan leader says dissolved parliament to avoid fights

Mahinda Rajapaksa was installed as Prime Minister last month. (AP)
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
AP
0

Sri Lankan leader says dissolved parliament to avoid fights

  • Convening Parliament "could have brought about commotion and fights in every city and every village would lead to very unpleasant and difficult situation for the average citizens of my beloved country," said the president.
  • Sirisena dissolved Parliament after his attempts to secure the backing of 113 members in the 225-member Parliament failed. He has called for elections on Jan.5.
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
AP
0

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena said Sunday that he decided to dissolve Parliament and call fresh elections to avoid possible violence in Parliament in the event a vote was taken to decide on who commands the majority support to become prime minister.
Sirisena in his televised address to the nation said he heard stories from lawmakers on both sides of possible violence in Parliament that could even result in deaths and clashes spreading around the country.
“It appeared to me that, if I allowed the Parliament to be convened on the 14th, without dissolving it, it could have brought about commotion and fights in every city and every village would lead to very unpleasant and difficult situation for the average citizens of my beloved country,” he said.
“As such, the best solution was not to allow those 225 members in the Parliament to fight each other and allow that to develop into a street fights in every part of the country. It is my duty and the responsibility to ... create the situation for the 15 million voters in this country takes the ultimate decision by choosing their members to the Parliament through a free and fair election.”
In a statement Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed concerns over Sirisena’s decision to dissolve Parliament.
“The Secretary-General underlines the utmost importance of respecting democratic processes and institutions and resolving differences in accordance with the rule of law and due process,” he said.
The crisis began Oct. 26 when Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place.
Wickremesinghe said his sacking was unconstitutional as he still enjoyed a majority in Parliament and still occupies the official residence.
Sirisena also suspended Parliament originally until Nov. 16, delaying the possibility of testing the majority.
Amid mounting local and international pressure, he announced that he will reconvene parliament Nov. 14 and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he was going to call for a vote on that day itself to see whether Rajapaksa, commanded enough support.
Sirisena dissolved Parliament after his attempts to secure the backing of 113 members in the 225-member Parliament failed. He has called for elections on Jan.5.
Sirisena also sounded warning which appeared directed at Wickremesinghe’s occupation of Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister.
He said only his new prime minister and Cabinet ministers were entitled to use state vehicles and assets at a time of transition and asked all former members of parliament to hand over such assets to the officials. He said he will deploy police to take over state assets and legal action will be taken against violators.
Sirisena and Wickremesinghe, who were leading traditionally opposed parties, were part of an awkward coalition government until Wickremesinghe’s sacking Oct. 26.
Also on Sunday Rajapaksa left his longtime political party and joined another, in a move that could weaken Sirisena.
Rajapaksa joined the Sri Lanka People’s Front, a party of which he was shadow leader for months. His move could weaken Sirisena’s Sri Lanka Freedom Party, of which Rajapaksa had been a longtime member. A large number of SLFP members are likely to join Rajapaksa because he has the biggest following among them.
However, both Rajapaksa and Sirisena have said they will face the Jan.5 election together.
Hundreds of people gathered in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital, on Sunday for a candle light vigil protesting what they purported an unconstitutional dissolution of parliament.
Several political parties have said they will petition the Supreme Court on Monday seeking to nullify Parliament’s dissolution.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

0
World
US and others denounce dissolution of Sri Lanka parliament as undemocratic
0
World
Sri Lanka president dissolves Parliament, calls for election

Latest updates

Ukraine rebel regions vote in ballot that West calls bogus
0
Saudi Aramco ‘on way to becoming gas powerhouse’
0
Sri Lankan leader says dissolved parliament to avoid fights
0
High-voltage thrills as roadshow sets stage for Formula E debut in Saudi Arabia
0
Russia not aligned with Iran, say experts
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.