FaceOf: Dr. Osama bin Mohammed Al-Shuaibi, Saudi ambassador to Indonesia

Dr. Osama bin Mohammed Al-Shuaibi
  • Al-Shuaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Cleveland State University in Ohio, US
Dr. Osama bin Mohammed Al-Shuaibi is Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Indonesia.

Prior to his appointment as the envoy in September 2016, he served as the military attaché in Indonesia and Singapore between 2001 and 2016. Before joining the diplomatic corps, he was an officer in the Saudi armed forces. In the forces, he served his country in different capacities.

Al-Shuaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Cleveland State University in Ohio, US. He graduated in 1989. 

He also attended several courses in Saudi Arabia and abroad including 17 specialized military courses. He has also represented the Kingdom at various conferences and symposiums in Asia.

Earlier this year, Indonesia’s University of Pendidikan awarded Al-Shuaibi with an honorary doctorate in human relations from the Department of Values and Ethics Education. The university awarded the doctorate in recognition of his efforts in supporting education in his host country. Al-Shuaibi is the first ambassador in Indonesia to have received such an honor.

On Saturday, the Saudi ambassador met with a team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in Jakarta. 

KSRelief team is currently undertaking relief operations in the Indonesian central island of Sulawesi following an earthquake. The KSRelief is distributing food and shelter aid in the devastated parts of the island.

During the meeting, Al-Shuaibi said the Kingdom always proactively takes part in humanitarian projects across the world.

RIYADH: The special envoy of the British prime minister, Simon McDonald, on Sunday called on King Salman and conveyed British Premier Theresa May’s greetings to the king. The king also expressed his best wishes to May and her country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties. Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Mohammed bin Nawwaf, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdul Aziz, Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State and Cabinet member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban and British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis also attended the meeting.

Saudi Arabia and the UK enjoy strong ties. In March, the two countries agreed to boost mutual trade and investment to the tune of $90 billion in the coming years during a meeting between May and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In an interview with Arab News, Liam Smith, a director at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Thanks to the Vision 2030 program that seeks to diversify the Saudi economy and increase the country’s clout as an exporter of goods and services, the potential is there for Saudi Arabia to become an even more important trading partner for the UK than it already is.

“We have enjoyed many decades of exporting services, equipment and aircraft to Saudi Arabia. The point of a free-trade agreement is that it could be reciprocated in some form and I feel confident that Saudi Arabia will become a major exporter of goods and services. It is already making major strides in the area of ‘ease of doing business.’”

