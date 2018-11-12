FaceOf: Dr. Osama bin Mohammed Al-Shuaibi, Saudi ambassador to Indonesia

Dr. Osama bin Mohammed Al-Shuaibi is Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Indonesia.

Prior to his appointment as the envoy in September 2016, he served as the military attaché in Indonesia and Singapore between 2001 and 2016. Before joining the diplomatic corps, he was an officer in the Saudi armed forces. In the forces, he served his country in different capacities.

Al-Shuaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Cleveland State University in Ohio, US. He graduated in 1989.

He also attended several courses in Saudi Arabia and abroad including 17 specialized military courses. He has also represented the Kingdom at various conferences and symposiums in Asia.

Earlier this year, Indonesia’s University of Pendidikan awarded Al-Shuaibi with an honorary doctorate in human relations from the Department of Values and Ethics Education. The university awarded the doctorate in recognition of his efforts in supporting education in his host country. Al-Shuaibi is the first ambassador in Indonesia to have received such an honor.

On Saturday, the Saudi ambassador met with a team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in Jakarta.

KSRelief team is currently undertaking relief operations in the Indonesian central island of Sulawesi following an earthquake. The KSRelief is distributing food and shelter aid in the devastated parts of the island.

During the meeting, Al-Shuaibi said the Kingdom always proactively takes part in humanitarian projects across the world.