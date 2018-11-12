You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea-US military drills violate agreements — Pyongyang media
﻿

South Korea-US military drills violate agreements — Pyongyang media

South Korean marine amphibious assault vehicles fire smoke shells on the seashore during the small-scale military training with their American counterparts. (Yonhap/AFP)
Updated 12 November 2018
Reuters
0

South Korea-US military drills violate agreements — Pyongyang media

  • About 500 United States and South Korean marines began military drills last week
  • The biggest combat-readiness war game ever staged in and around Japan went ahead last week
Updated 12 November 2018
Reuters
0

SEOUL: South Korea’s resumption of small-scale military drills with the United States violated a recent agreement aimed at lowering tensions on the Korean peninsula, North Korean state media said on Monday.
About 500 United States and South Korean marines began military drills last week that were among joint exercises indefinitely suspended in June as Seoul and Washington focused on engaging with North Korea.
The Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) violated a Sept. 19 agreement signed by North and South Korea that called for a halt to “all hostile acts,” said the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s official party newspaper.
The joint two-week drills are “directly against the inter-Korean military agreement that promised to eliminate practical threats of war and fundamental hostile relations from the Korean peninsula,” the newspaper said.
A spokesman for South Korea’s defense ministry on Monday rejected the North’s criticism, saying they are defensive exercises involving small units under the size of a battalion.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump pledged to work toward denuclearization at their landmark June summit in Singapore, where Trump promised to end joint, US South Korea military exercises.
But the agreement was short on specifics and negotiations have made little headway.
Last week North Korea called off a planned meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York “because they weren’t ready,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Friday.
North Korean media mentioned the canceled meeting for the first time on Saturday, when the Chosun Sinbo website reported that the talks could still be productive. But it repeated North Korean warnings that the country could restart its nuclear weapons development if the US does not make more concessions.
The biggest combat-readiness war game ever staged in and around Japan also went ahead last week, with the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan joining Japanese destroyers and a Canadian warship in the ocean off Japan — another key player in the effort to pressure North Korea.
“It’s an anachronistic military move to openly hold war drills aimed at others while the United States naval forces residing in Japan are also participating,” Rodong Sinmun said.

Topics: US South Korea North Korea

Related

0
World
US, South Korea marines hold small-scale exercise ahead of Pyongyang talks
0
World
South Korea, US to announce suspension of major military drills this week

Indonesia to issue preliminary Lion Air crash report in late November

Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
AP
0

Indonesia to issue preliminary Lion Air crash report in late November

  • Authorities are still looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX
  • The plane crashed on Oct. 29, killing all 189 passengers on board
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
AP
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia will issue a preliminary report on Nov. 28 or 29 on its investigation into the crash of a Lion Air plane that killed 189 people on board, Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of the transportation safety committee (KNKT), said on Monday.
“One month after the accident, KNKT will issue a preliminary report and we will publish it over the Internet,” he told a news conference in Jakarta.
KNKT was still looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX, he said. The agency has already downloaded information from the flight data recorder which was found a few days after the Oct. 29 crash.

Topics: Indonesia Lion Air

Related

0
World
Indonesia stops search for victims of Lion Air crash
0
World
Probe finds glitch in Lion Air’s airspeed indicator

Latest updates

Indonesia to issue preliminary Lion Air crash report in late November
0
Saudi Aramco CEO: Initial public offering will ‘certainly’ happen
0
Afghan official: Taliban kill 20 security forces in Ghazni
0
Le Drian says not aware France has Khashoggi tapes, contradicts Erdogan
0
The Six: Common scents you can find across the Middle East
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.