Sri Lanka parties file court challenge against parliament sacking

Supporters hold candles and placards in Colombo on Sunday, November 11, to protest the sacking of the Sir Lankan parliament. (AFP)
Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
Updated 12 November 2018

  • Sri Lanka has been gripped by an unprecedented constitutional crisis since former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed prime minister
Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s main parties on Monday challenged in the highest court the president’s sacking of parliament, a move which has escalated a political crisis and deepened international alarm.

President Maithripala Sirisena late Friday called snap elections for January 5 and dismissed parliament, two weeks after sacking the prime minister and installing the divisive Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place.

Three parties, which together enjoy an absolute majority in the assembly, on Monday asked the Supreme Court to declare the president’s actions as illegal.

Sacked premier Ranil Wickremesinghe’s United National Party (UNP), the main opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the leftist JVP, or People’s Liberation Front, were among 10 groups that filed the action, officials said.

“The petitions were accepted this morning and it is up to the Chief Justice to decide when it will be taken up for hearing,” a court official said.

He said several civil society groups and individuals too had submitted separate petitions, all seeking a declaration against the presidential action against the legislature.

On Sunday, the speaker of parliament, Karu Jayasuriya, urged civil servants to defy Sirisena’s “illegal orders.”

“I have watched over the last two weeks as the executive branch has seized the rights and usurped the powers of members of parliament who were elected to represent the people,” he said.

“We must all act with patriotism and independence to safeguard the future of democracy in our country.”

The same day, Sirisena said violent clashes among rival MPs could have led to “civil unrest” across the country if the legislature had met as scheduled this week.

“Had I allowed the parliament to meet on November 14, there would have been violence in the House and it could have spread to our villagers and towns,” Sirisena said in his first address to the nation since the crisis erupted on Friday.

“I acted to prevent civil unrest.”

Sirisena’s rivals maintain that he had no constitutional power to sack the assembly until it completed four-and-a-half years of its five-year term that ends in August 2020.

Only China has recognized the appointment of Rajapaksa, who during his decade as president relied heavily on Beijing for both diplomatic and financial support as the West shunned him over his human rights record.

The United States has led a chorus of international voices expressing concern over threats to democracy on the island of 21 million people strategically located in the Indian Ocean.

Election monitors have questioned the legality of the snap poll announced by Srisena.

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections said it had already asked the independent Elections Commission to seek an opinion from the attorney general and an order from the Supreme Court.

Nigeria appoints new commander against Boko Haram

Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
Nigeria appoints new commander against Boko Haram

  • Despite government insistence that Boko Haram is near defeat, northeastern Nigeria is still hit by regular attacks
  • The conflict has claimed more than 27,000 lives since 2009 and nearly two million people still cannot return to their homes in the Lake Chad region
Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
ABUJA, Nigeria: The Nigerian Army has appointed a new commander to lead the fight against Boko Haram militants in the country’s restive northeast, where attacks on military targets have spiked in recent months.
Major General Benson Akinroluyo has replaced Major General Abba Dikko as head of Operation Lafiya Dole, according to an army statement released at the weekend.
Akinroluyo becomes the fifth commander in two years to head the fight against the Islamist insurgents, who have staged a series of attacks on military bases, killing dozens.
Dikko was only appointed in July. Since then there have been at least nine attacks on military bases, most of them in the northern part of Borno state near the shores of Lake Chad.
Most have been blamed on or claimed by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Daesh-backed faction of Boko Haram whose recent activities have prompted speculation the group has been taken over by hard-liners.
The conflict has claimed more than 27,000 lives since 2009 and nearly two million people still cannot return to their homes in the Lake Chad region.
Despite government insistence that Boko Haram is near defeat, northeastern Nigeria is still hit by regular attacks.
On Saturday, hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes when Boko Haram raided Jimmi, a village near the key city of Maiduguri, torching homes and carting away livestock.

