You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman issues royal order appointing 28 judges at Board of Grievances
﻿

King Salman issues royal order appointing 28 judges at Board of Grievances

King Salman has issued a royal order appointing as many as 28 judges at the Board of Grievances, on various judiciary scales. (SPA)
Updated 12 November 2018
Arab News
0

King Salman issues royal order appointing 28 judges at Board of Grievances

Updated 12 November 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: King Salman has issued a royal order appointing as many as 28 judges at the Board of Grievances, on various judiciary scales.
President of the Board of Grievances and the Head of Administrative Judiciary Council Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yusuf pointed out that the royal order included promotion to the appeal instance, heads of courts and several grades of judiciary.
Commenting on the royal order, Al-Yusuf reaffirmed that these orders and previous ones, fall within the context of standing keenness of the wise leadership to back up the board of grievances' judiciary, to enable it to cope with the judiciary message, in line with noble anticipations of the guardians, towards realizing prompt judiciary pioneering status.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman judiciary Saudi judiciary

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman promotes, appoints 110 judges at the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Justice
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues order to appoint scores of judges to Ministry of Justice

Le Drian says not aware France has Khashoggi tapes, contradicts Erdogan

Updated 12 November 2018
Reuters
0

Le Drian says not aware France has Khashoggi tapes, contradicts Erdogan

  • Erdogan on Saturday said France, Germany and Britain had been handed the tapes
  • Le Drian said Erdogan has a 'political game to play in these circumstances'
Updated 12 November 2018
Reuters
0

PARIS: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday said France was not in possession of recordings related to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as far as he was aware, contradicting remarks by Turkey's president.

Khashoggi, a critic of de facto Saudi ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate last month in a hit which President Tayyip Erdogan says was ordered at the “highest levels” of the Saudi government.

Erdogan on Saturday said France, Germany and Britain had been handed the tapes, but in an interview on France 2, Le Drian said this was not the case, as far as he knew.

Asked if that meant Erdogan was lying, Le Drian said: “it means that he has a political game to play in these circumstances.”

Khashoggi’s murder provoked international outrage but little concrete action by world powers against Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter and a supporter of Washington's plans to contain Iranian influence across the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump and Erdogan have discussed how to respond to the killing last month of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a White House official said on Sunday.

Topics: Jamal Khashoggi France Saudi Arabia President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy: Khashoggi murder ‘a tragedy,’ but justice will be done
0
Middle-East
Turkey says it shared recordings of conversations related to Khashoggi with Riyadh, US and others

Latest updates

Nigeria appoints new commander against Boko Haram
0
Suicide bomber attack in Afghan capital Kabul, at least three killed
0
Israel-Gaza border falls quiet after botched Israeli operation
0
Indonesia to issue preliminary Lion Air crash report in late November
0
Saudi Aramco CEO: Initial public offering will ‘certainly’ happen
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.