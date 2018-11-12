You are here

﻿

US navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea, both pilots rescued

The jet had two pilots on board. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 November 2018
Reuters
US navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea, both pilots rescued

  • Both pilots were immediately rescued and are in good condition
  • Investigations are ongoing
Updated 12 November 2018
Reuters
TOKYO: A US F/A 18 fighter jet crashed in the Philippine Sea on Monday after experiencing mechanical trouble during routine operations, the Navy said in a statement.
Both pilots were immediately rescued and are in good condition, it said, adding that the crash was being investigated.

Topics: US Philippines

Nigeria appoints new commander against Boko Haram

Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
Nigeria appoints new commander against Boko Haram

  • Despite government insistence that Boko Haram is near defeat, northeastern Nigeria is still hit by regular attacks
  • The conflict has claimed more than 27,000 lives since 2009 and nearly two million people still cannot return to their homes in the Lake Chad region
Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
ABUJA, Nigeria: The Nigerian Army has appointed a new commander to lead the fight against Boko Haram militants in the country’s restive northeast, where attacks on military targets have spiked in recent months.
Major General Benson Akinroluyo has replaced Major General Abba Dikko as head of Operation Lafiya Dole, according to an army statement released at the weekend.
Akinroluyo becomes the fifth commander in two years to head the fight against the Islamist insurgents, who have staged a series of attacks on military bases, killing dozens.
Dikko was only appointed in July. Since then there have been at least nine attacks on military bases, most of them in the northern part of Borno state near the shores of Lake Chad.
Most have been blamed on or claimed by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Daesh-backed faction of Boko Haram whose recent activities have prompted speculation the group has been taken over by hard-liners.
The conflict has claimed more than 27,000 lives since 2009 and nearly two million people still cannot return to their homes in the Lake Chad region.
Despite government insistence that Boko Haram is near defeat, northeastern Nigeria is still hit by regular attacks.
On Saturday, hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes when Boko Haram raided Jimmi, a village near the key city of Maiduguri, torching homes and carting away livestock.

Topics: Nigeria Boko Haram

