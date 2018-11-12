US navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea, both pilots rescued

TOKYO: A US F/A 18 fighter jet crashed in the Philippine Sea on Monday after experiencing mechanical trouble during routine operations, the Navy said in a statement.
Both pilots were immediately rescued and are in good condition, it said, adding that the crash was being investigated.
