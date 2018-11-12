Afghan official: Taliban kill 20 security forces in Ghazni

You are here

Fighting over the past 24 hours have focused on the disctrict of Jaghuri in the province of Ghazni. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 November 2018
AP
  • Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban has captured Ghazni's district of Malistan
  • A resurgent Taliban now hold nearly half of Afghanistan
AP
KABUL, Afghanistan: An Afghan official says the Taliban have killed some 20 members of the security forces in fighting in eastern Ghazni province.
Lawmaker Ali Akbar Qasemi says fighting over the past 24 hours has focused on the district of Jaghuri in Ghazni.
The Afghan army chief, Gen. Mohammad Sharif Yaftali, told reporters on Monday that the fighting in Jaghuri is underway and that government forces have sustained casualties. He declined to elaborate on specifics or say how many were killed.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the insurgent attacks and claimed in a text message to the media that the Taliban captured Ghazni’s district of Malistan.
Meanwhile, in Kabul, hundreds of Shiites staged a rally demanding government forces secure Ghazni.
A resurgent Taliban now hold nearly half of Afghanistan.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

51 states pledge support for global cybersecurity rules

Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
AFP
51 states pledge support for global cybersecurity rules

  • The states have signed up to a so-called “Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace”
  • China, Russia and the United States did not sign the pledge, reflecting their resistance to setting standards for cyberweapons
Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: Fifty-one states, including all EU members, have pledged their support for a new international agreement to set standards on cyberweapons and the use of the Internet, the French government said Monday.
The states have signed up to a so-called “Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace,” an attempt to kickstart stalled global negotiations.
China, Russia and the United States did not sign the pledge, reflecting their resistance to setting standards for cyberweapons which are at the cutting edge of modern warfare.
“We need norms to avoid a war in cyberspace which would be catastrophic,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday.
Campaigners have called for a “Digital Geneva Convention,” a reference to the Geneva conventions that set standards for the conduct of wars.
They want states to commit to not attacking infrastructure which is depended upon by civilians during wartime, for example.
A new international norm would also help define a state-backed cyberattack and when a state could be justified in retaliating.
Dozens of countries are thought to have developed offensive cyberweapons.
“We need to move these norms forward,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said on Monday at the Paris Peace Forum, being held to mark the centenary of the end of World War I.
In a presentation at the forum, Smith portrayed cyberweapons as having the potential to spark another mass conflict.
He said 2017 was a “wake-up call for the world” because of the WannaCry and NotPetya attacks.
WannaCry crippled many hospitals in Britain and affected 150 countries in 24 hours. It is thought to have been deployed from North Korea.
Many experts attribute NotPetya, which hit banking, power and business computing systems across Ukraine, to Russia.
But security officials note that those two attacks appear to be based on code stolen from the US National Security Agency, which leads the country’s cyber-defenses.
“In a world where everything is being connected, anything can be affected, which is why we need to come together,” Smith added.
The text of the Paris call will be presented by French President Emmanuel Macron as he opens UNESCO’s Internet Governance Forum in Paris on Monday.
It has also been signed by 93 civil society groups and 218 companies, Le Drian said.
“To respect people’s rights and protect them online as they do in the physical world, states must work together, but also collaborate with private-sector partners, the world of research and civil society,” according to the text.
Russia has been accused by Western countries of cyber-meddling over the last few years, while huge data breaches online have fueled calls for new rules governing online behavior.

Topics: Cybersecurity

