Indonesia to issue preliminary Lion Air crash report in late November

The ill-fated Lion Air plane killed all 189 people on board. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 November 2018
AP
Indonesia to issue preliminary Lion Air crash report in late November

  Authorities are still looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX
  The plane crashed on Oct. 29, killing all 189 passengers on board
Updated 12 November 2018
AP
JAKARTA: Indonesia will issue a preliminary report on Nov. 28 or 29 on its investigation into the crash of a Lion Air plane that killed 189 people on board, Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of the transportation safety committee (KNKT), said on Monday.
“One month after the accident, KNKT will issue a preliminary report and we will publish it over the Internet,” he told a news conference in Jakarta.
KNKT was still looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX, he said. The agency has already downloaded information from the flight data recorder which was found a few days after the Oct. 29 crash.

