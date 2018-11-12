You are here

Suicide blast targets protest rally in Kabul, casualties feared

Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
  • The attacker on foot detonated his bomb close to a police checkpoint near a school in central Kabul
  • The attack came as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Kabul to protest against the government’s failure to prevent attacks by Taliban militants in two provinces
KABUL: A suicide bomber blew himself up close a protest demonstration by Shiites in Kabul on Monday killing at least three people, officials said.
The attack, outside the presidential palace, prompted the government to seal all roads leading to the castle in the middle of town where hundreds of Shiites have been protesting over government’s failure to stop a series of attacks in several parts of the central region, dominated by Shiites and ethnic Hazaras — who mostly belong to the same sect.
Meanwhile, a senior interior ministry official said many police officials near the protest site could have been injured and ambulances were rushed to the blast site, reported Reuters.
No group has claimed responsibility of the attack, although, affiliates of the Islamic State have claimed to have been behind many of the strikes against Shiites, including the one that killed scores of anti-government protesters in the summer of 2016.

Delhi homeless to be given masks as smog worsens

Updated 2 min 33 sec ago
AFP
  • The poor and homeless suffer the worst, through constant exposure to a toxic brew of car fumes, factory exhaust and construction dust
  • Delhi government said 10,000 face masks would be given “to homeless families, women, patients and children as pollution levels are on the rise”
NEW DELHI: New Delhi’s homeless will be given cotton masks to help them survive in the world’s most polluted major city, officials said Monday, although experts said the basic coverings would be useless against deadly smog particles.
Each winter the capital of 20 million chokes through haze so extreme that levels of airborne pollutants eclipse safe limits by more than 30 times.
The poor and homeless suffer the worst, through constant exposure to a toxic brew of car fumes, factory exhaust and construction dust.
Measures to curb the smog — from reducing heavy goods traffic and firecrackers to banning farmers from using fire to clear their fields — have failed to clear the skies.
Bipin Rai from Delhi’s city government told AFP that 10,000 face masks would be given “to homeless families, women, patients and children as pollution levels are on the rise.”
But experts said these masks offered little to no protection against the most poisonous pollutants in the air — particles known as PM2.5 so small they can penetrate the heart and cardiovascular system.
“These masks are redundant, as fine particles harmful to the human body will not be filtered out,” Vivek Chattopadhyay from the Center for Science and Environment told AFP.
“It is ineffective, and the government should instead offer medically approved masks.”
Rai, from Delhi’s Urban Shelter Improvement Board, defended the scheme.
“Has any expert who is commenting on the masks and their durability tested them? How can they comment on something they’ve not tried,” he said.
Levels of PM2.5 measured by the US embassy in Delhi on Monday showed readings hit 378 — more than 15 times safe limits.
The World Health Organization last year said exposure to air pollution killed 600,000 children around the globe every year.
Tiny particles in the air can be absorbed into the bloodstream and have been linked to chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and heart disease.
The report found that children in poorer countries are far more at risk, with a full 98 percent of all children under five in low- and middle-income countries exposed to PM2.5 levels above WHO air quality guidelines.

