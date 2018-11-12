Suicide blast targets protest rally in Kabul, casualties feared

KABUL: A suicide bomber blew himself up close a protest demonstration by Shiites in Kabul on Monday killing at least three people, officials said.
The attack, outside the presidential palace, prompted the government to seal all roads leading to the castle in the middle of town where hundreds of Shiites have been protesting over government’s failure to stop a series of attacks in several parts of the central region, dominated by Shiites and ethnic Hazaras — who mostly belong to the same sect.
Meanwhile, a senior interior ministry official said many police officials near the protest site could have been injured and ambulances were rushed to the blast site, reported Reuters.
No group has claimed responsibility of the attack, although, affiliates of the Islamic State have claimed to have been behind many of the strikes against Shiites, including the one that killed scores of anti-government protesters in the summer of 2016.
