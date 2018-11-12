You are here

Nigeria appoints new commander against Boko Haram

Boko Haram attacks on military targets have spiked in recent months. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
Nigeria appoints new commander against Boko Haram

  • Despite government insistence that Boko Haram is near defeat, northeastern Nigeria is still hit by regular attacks
  • The conflict has claimed more than 27,000 lives since 2009 and nearly two million people still cannot return to their homes in the Lake Chad region
Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
ABUJA, Nigeria: The Nigerian Army has appointed a new commander to lead the fight against Boko Haram militants in the country’s restive northeast, where attacks on military targets have spiked in recent months.
Major General Benson Akinroluyo has replaced Major General Abba Dikko as head of Operation Lafiya Dole, according to an army statement released at the weekend.
Akinroluyo becomes the fifth commander in two years to head the fight against the Islamist insurgents, who have staged a series of attacks on military bases, killing dozens.
Dikko was only appointed in July. Since then there have been at least nine attacks on military bases, most of them in the northern part of Borno state near the shores of Lake Chad.
Most have been blamed on or claimed by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Daesh-backed faction of Boko Haram whose recent activities have prompted speculation the group has been taken over by hard-liners.
The conflict has claimed more than 27,000 lives since 2009 and nearly two million people still cannot return to their homes in the Lake Chad region.
Despite government insistence that Boko Haram is near defeat, northeastern Nigeria is still hit by regular attacks.
On Saturday, hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes when Boko Haram raided Jimmi, a village near the key city of Maiduguri, torching homes and carting away livestock.

Topics: Nigeria Boko Haram

51 states pledge support for global cybersecurity rules

Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
0

51 states pledge support for global cybersecurity rules

  • The states have signed up to a so-called “Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace”
  • China, Russia and the United States did not sign the pledge, reflecting their resistance to setting standards for cyberweapons
Updated 12 November 2018
AFP
0

PARIS: Fifty-one states, including all EU members, have pledged their support for a new international agreement to set standards on cyberweapons and the use of the Internet, the French government said Monday.
The states have signed up to a so-called “Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace,” an attempt to kickstart stalled global negotiations.
China, Russia and the United States did not sign the pledge, reflecting their resistance to setting standards for cyberweapons which are at the cutting edge of modern warfare.
“We need norms to avoid a war in cyberspace which would be catastrophic,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday.
Campaigners have called for a “Digital Geneva Convention,” a reference to the Geneva conventions that set standards for the conduct of wars.
They want states to commit to not attacking infrastructure which is depended upon by civilians during wartime, for example.
A new international norm would also help define a state-backed cyberattack and when a state could be justified in retaliating.
Dozens of countries are thought to have developed offensive cyberweapons.
“We need to move these norms forward,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said on Monday at the Paris Peace Forum, being held to mark the centenary of the end of World War I.
In a presentation at the forum, Smith portrayed cyberweapons as having the potential to spark another mass conflict.
He said 2017 was a “wake-up call for the world” because of the WannaCry and NotPetya attacks.
WannaCry crippled many hospitals in Britain and affected 150 countries in 24 hours. It is thought to have been deployed from North Korea.
Many experts attribute NotPetya, which hit banking, power and business computing systems across Ukraine, to Russia.
But security officials note that those two attacks appear to be based on code stolen from the US National Security Agency, which leads the country’s cyber-defenses.
“In a world where everything is being connected, anything can be affected, which is why we need to come together,” Smith added.
The text of the Paris call will be presented by French President Emmanuel Macron as he opens UNESCO’s Internet Governance Forum in Paris on Monday.
It has also been signed by 93 civil society groups and 218 companies, Le Drian said.
“To respect people’s rights and protect them online as they do in the physical world, states must work together, but also collaborate with private-sector partners, the world of research and civil society,” according to the text.
Russia has been accused by Western countries of cyber-meddling over the last few years, while huge data breaches online have fueled calls for new rules governing online behavior.

Topics: Cybersecurity

