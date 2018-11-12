UN chief says destruction of Yemen’s Hodeida port would be ‘catastrophic’

PARIS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the destruction of the Yemeni port of Hodeida, a vital lifeline for millions of starving civilians, could trigger a “catastrophic” situation.
Medics and military sources told AFP at least 149 people have been killed in 24 hours of heavy clashes as government loyalists, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, fight to oust Houthi militia from the Red Sea city.
“If the port at Hodeida is destroyed, that could create an absolutely catastrophic situation,” Guterres told France Inter radio during a trip to Paris.
Israeli air strikes target Gaza Strip ‘terror targets’ after rocket fire
Updated 12 November 2018
Arab News
0
GAZA STRIP: Israel’s military said it was carrying out air strikes “throughout the Gaza Strip” to strike “terror targets” on Monday after a barrage of mortar and rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave toward its territory wounded six people.
A number of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, while Israel’s army said an Israeli bus was hit by fire from the Palestinian enclave.
Israeli medics say a 19-year-old man was critically wounded in the attack, the man apparently sustained the wounds in a mortar attack from Gaza that struck the bus. Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the area of the mortar strike.
The flare-up comes after a clash that erupted during an Israeli special forces operation in the Gaza Strip late on Sunday that killed eight people, including an Israeli officer.
Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, vowed revenge for the attack and claimed to fire mortars and rockets from Gaza.
The renewed violence was threatening to derail weeks of efforts to end unrest along the Gaza-Israel border.
The dead from the incident late Sunday included an Israeli army officer and a local commander for Hamas's armed wing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip to Paris and rushed home as tensions rose.
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 and recent unrest has raised fears of a fourth.